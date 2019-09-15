Two Hilton Head Island football players picked for Shrine Bowl

Hilton Head senior Cole Demarzo committed to Michigan State on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. 247Sports Photo

Two Hilton Head football players were selected to the 2019 Shrine Bowl.

Rosters for the game, to be held Dec. 21 at Wofford College, were released Sunday.

HHI safety Cole Demarzo and cornerback Christian Miller were picked for the game. Demarzo is the 23rd ranked player in the state according to 247Sports and committed to Michigan State.

Miller is 31st ranked player in the state and has several Division I offers.

Five South Carolina commits and one Clemson commit also were picked for the game. The future Gamecocks picked for the game are Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty, Calhoun County’s Tyshawn Wannamaker, Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune, Abbeville’s Trai Jones and Conway’s Tonka Hemingway.

Daniel’s Tyler Venables also was picked for the game. Venables is committed to Clemson and is the son of Tiger defensive coordinator Brent Vebables.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Justin Abraham, LB, Hartsville; Rontarius Aldridge, DL, South Pointe; Henry Bishop, K, Spartanburg; Will Blackston, TE, Belton Honea Path; Will Boggs, OL, York; Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Northwestern; Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin; Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw; Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Chapman; Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter; Cole DeMarzo, DB, Hilton Head Island; Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach; Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill; Khalil Edwards, TE, York; Quay Evans, DL, Chester; O’Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter; Darin Goss, OL, Carolina Forest; Kevon Haigler, LB, Hartsville; Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville; Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes; Tonka Hemingway, DL, Conway; Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork, Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork; Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville; Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell; Ty’Quan King, LB, Dillon; Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover; JeMari Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney; Buddy Mack, LB, Byrnes; Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Nation Ford; Duane Martin, LB, Laurens; Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw; Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville; Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head Island, DB, Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin, Jahlyn Shuler, LB, Abbeville; Quamil Spells, DE, Myrtle Beach; Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll; Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville; Tyler Venables, DB, Daniel; Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff; Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County; Darryl Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester; De’Shawn Watson, LB, Barnwell