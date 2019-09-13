Prep roundup: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort pick up girls tennis victories

Lowcountry scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Island 7, Colleton County 0

Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Megan Dewitt 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Hall def. Madison Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Poplin def. Ruch Blacksheas 6-0, 6-0; Katie Watts def. Abigail Lee 6-1, 6-1; Madeleine Pollitzer def. Zoe Buckner 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Emily Ruckno/Emma Moore def. Megan Dewitt/Madison Strickland 8-1; Julia Willey/Arianna Morales def. Cooper Corbett/Jarmine Williams 6-0, 6-0

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beaufort 5, Bluffton 1

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (BL) d. Sophi McMullin (B) 6-0,6-2; Madelyn Confare (B) d. Anastaysia Anstyferova (BL) 4-6, 6-1, 10-5; Elizabeth Holloway (B) d. Lydia John (BL) 6-1, 6-1; Lacy Aydlette (B) d. Rachael Richardson (BL) 6-0, 6-2; Juliana Lane (B) d. Natalie Rizzo (BL) 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Grace Trask/Lauren Bartlett (B) d. Olivia Boshaw/ Abby Stevens (BL) 3-6, 6-1, 10-6

Bluffton 6, John Paul II 0 (Wednesday)

Singles: Anastaysia Anstyferova (BL) d. Samantha Reilly (JP) 6-1, 6-1 Lydia John (BL) d. Pain Weiniges (JP) 6-1, 6-2; Rachael Richardson (BL) d. Charottle Bower (JP) 6-1, 6-1 Natalie Rizzo (BL) d. KC Moton (JP) 6-1, 6-1 Olivia Boshaw (BL) d. Nia Poacher (JP) 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Abby Stevens and Mia Guzik (BL) d. Breanna Suiter and Amber Christy (JP) 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Hilton Head Island 3, Beaufort 0

Scores: 26-16, 25-11, 25-12

May River 3, Lake Marion 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-7, 25-11

Beaufort Academy 3, Bridges 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-5, 25-11. BA leaders: Amelia Huebel: 5 aces, 7 kills; Emily Ann Hiers: 5 aces, 6 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 5 aces, 6 kills, 9 assists; Mary Hanna Hiers: 6 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs

Record: 11-1

Bluffton 3, Colleton County 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Girls golf

May River wins four-team match

Sydney Bowes shot a 40 and Kylie Bowes had a 41 to lead May River to win a over Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort.

The Sharks finished with a 176, HHI had 187, Bluffton 234 and Beaufort 262.

Low scorers: B: Sydney Bowes 40; HHI: McKenzie Bradley 43; BL: Lucia Serratelli 48; BE: Elissa Hooper 61.