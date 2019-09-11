Bessinger takes over USC Beaufort golf; Hilton Head Prep, Beaufort Academy get tennis wins

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

College Golf

Bessinger to lead USC Beaufort programs

USC Beaufort athletics has announced the hiring of Bryan Bessinger as the next head coach for the both the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Bessinger comes to Bluffton after spending the past two seasons as the assistant golf coach at Webber International, a fellow Sun Conference member. Prior to his stop in Babson Park, Fla., Bessinger was the assistant tournament director at the Future Collegians World Tour in Clearwater, Fla. There he prepared the golf course for tournament play, registered and started tournament participants, officiated tournaments, monitored pace of play and also directed tournament and award ceremonies.

Before his three-and-a-half year stint in Clearwater, Bessinger and his family lived on Hilton Head Island for over 12 years. He started his golfing career as a golf coach at the Junior Players Golf Academy. Bessinger worked there for four years where he assisted and developed programs for students.

For the next three years (2009-12), Bessinger worked as the assistant golf professional at Moss Creek Golf Club on Hilton Head Island. There he supervised a service staff, developed pricing strategies for merchandise, directed member and non-member tournaments and assisted with developing a budget for the golf shop.

To conclude his 12-year stint on Hilton Head Island, Bessinger worked as the lead golf coach at Target Line Golf Academy from 2013-17. Bessinger was the founder and owner of the academy, where he was responsible for all financial decisions, marketing programs and developing programs for all students.

Girls Golf

May River, HHI’s Milbrandt take home honors in match

May River girls took home team honors while Hilton Head Island’s Alexia Milbrandt was the medalist in a match Tuesday.

The Sharks finished with a 176. Sydney Bowles had a 39 and Kylie Bowes 42. Milbrandt’s 38 helped the Seahawks to a score of 186. Bluffton was third at 230.

Girls Tennis

Beaufort Academy 6, John Paul II 3

Singles: Jayda Scheper (BA) def. Samantha Reilly 6-0, 6-2; Ansleigh Pingree (BA) def. Paige Weniger 6-1, 6-0; Brycen Ambrose (BA) def. Charlotte Bauer 6-0,6-0; Emma Dillinger (BA) def. KC Moton 6-0, 6-0; Tallie Pendarvis (BA) def Nia Poacher 6-0,6-0; Brieana Suiter (JP) def. Gigi Pingree 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Reilly/Weniger (JP) won by forfeit; Ambrose/Pendarvis (BA) def. Bauer/Moton 6-4; Poacher/Suiter (JP) won by forfeit

Hilton Head Prep 6, Hilton Head Island 3

Singles: Sayda Hernandez (HHP) def. Emily Ruckno, 6-1, 6-2; Savy Seebold (HHP) def. Sierra Seabra. 6-1, 6-2; Maia Mureseanu (HHP) def. Danielle Silvan 7-5, 6-4; Lizzy Lofye (HHP) def. Sydney Hall, 6-3, 6-2; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Lauren Harvey, 6-2, 6-3; Katie Watts (HHI) def. Molly Rankin, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Hernandez/Seebold (HHP) def. E. Ruckno/S. Seabra 6-0, 6-3; Rankin/Lofye def. M. Pollitzer/E. Moore, 6-2, 6-2; K. Kosto/A. York def. Covington/Paige, 6-2, 6-4

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul 0

Scores: 25-12, 25-11, 25-9. BA leaders: Chase Vaigneur 13 kills, 7 digs; Emily Ann Hiers 5 aces, 14 assists, 6 digs; Amelia Huebel 3 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks; McCayla Willingham 5 kills, 1 block; Mary Hanna Hiers 32 digs