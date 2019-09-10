Beaufort’s Cummings headed to Thailand; area football teams ranked in latest poll

Weightlifter C J Cummings Star 13-year-old weightlifter C.J. Cummings practices up on Wednesday for his upcoming appearance at the USA Weightlifting Youth Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star 13-year-old weightlifter C.J. Cummings practices up on Wednesday for his upcoming appearance at the USA Weightlifting Youth Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings will head to Pattaya, Thailand this week to represent Team USA at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, a critical qualifying event for next year’s Olympic Games.

The World Championships are scheduled for Sept. 18-27. Cummings, a Tokyo 2020 hopeful trains at Team Beaufort Weightlifting in Beaufort.

Cummings (73kg) is Team USA’s highest ranking athlete following stellar international performances earlier this year. He’s broken dozens of World, Pan American and American records on his way to winning every competition he has entered. At the Junior World Championships in Fiji, Cummings became the only weightlifter in history to win the World Championships four years in a row.

High School Football

Five Lowcountry teams are ranked in this week’s high school football media polls, released Tuesday.

May River is No. 5 in Class 3A while Whale Branch is ninth in 2A. In SCISA, Hilton Head Christian is fifth in 2A, while Thomas Heyward is No. 1 in Class A and Beaufort Academy is third in 8-man.

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)’ 2. Gaffney; 3. (tie) Byrnes, Fort Dorchester; 5. Dorman; 6. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. West Florence; 10. Berkeley

Receiving votes: Carolina Forest

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12); 2. Daniel; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson; 6. Hartsville; 7. Greer; 8. AC Flora; 9. Ridge View; 10. Eastside

Receiving votes: North Augusta, Walhalla, Greenville, Wren, Belton Honea Path, Travelers Rest

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8); 2. Chapman (3); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Wade Hampton (H); 7. Gilbert; 8. Cheraw; 9. Strom Thurmond; 10. Aynor

Receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Indian Land, Union County, Fairfield Central, Newberry

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12); 2. Barnwell; 3. Timberland; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 6. Saluda; 7. Oceanside Collegiate; 8. Gray Collegiate; 9. Whale Branch; 10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, East Clarendon

Class A

1. Green Sea Floyds (10); 2. Wagener-Salley (1); 3. Lamar (1); 4. Lake View; 5. Blackville-Hilda 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Denmark-Olar; 8. Baptist Hill ; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 10. Branchville

Other receiving votes: Great Falls, Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Calhoun Falls Charter, McBee, Dixie, Hemingway

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Porter-Gaud

Class 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (2); 2. Florence Christian (2); 3. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 4. Williamsburg; 5. Hilton Head Christian

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; T4. Dillon Christian; T4. Bethesda Academy

8-man

T-1. Clarendon Hall (2); T-1. Andrew Jackson Academy (2); 3. Beaufort Academy; 4. Jefferson Davis; 5. St. John’s Christian