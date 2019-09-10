High School Sports
Beaufort’s Cummings headed to Thailand; area football teams ranked in latest poll
Weightlifter C J Cummings
Beaufort’s CJ Cummings will head to Pattaya, Thailand this week to represent Team USA at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, a critical qualifying event for next year’s Olympic Games.
The World Championships are scheduled for Sept. 18-27. Cummings, a Tokyo 2020 hopeful trains at Team Beaufort Weightlifting in Beaufort.
Cummings (73kg) is Team USA’s highest ranking athlete following stellar international performances earlier this year. He’s broken dozens of World, Pan American and American records on his way to winning every competition he has entered. At the Junior World Championships in Fiji, Cummings became the only weightlifter in history to win the World Championships four years in a row.
High School Football
Area teams ranked in high school football media polls
Five Lowcountry teams are ranked in this week’s high school football media polls, released Tuesday.
May River is No. 5 in Class 3A while Whale Branch is ninth in 2A. In SCISA, Hilton Head Christian is fifth in 2A, while Thomas Heyward is No. 1 in Class A and Beaufort Academy is third in 8-man.
SCHSL
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)’ 2. Gaffney; 3. (tie) Byrnes, Fort Dorchester; 5. Dorman; 6. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. West Florence; 10. Berkeley
Receiving votes: Carolina Forest
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12); 2. Daniel; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson; 6. Hartsville; 7. Greer; 8. AC Flora; 9. Ridge View; 10. Eastside
Receiving votes: North Augusta, Walhalla, Greenville, Wren, Belton Honea Path, Travelers Rest
Class 3A
1. Dillon (8); 2. Chapman (3); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Wade Hampton (H); 7. Gilbert; 8. Cheraw; 9. Strom Thurmond; 10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Indian Land, Union County, Fairfield Central, Newberry
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12); 2. Barnwell; 3. Timberland; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 6. Saluda; 7. Oceanside Collegiate; 8. Gray Collegiate; 9. Whale Branch; 10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, East Clarendon
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds (10); 2. Wagener-Salley (1); 3. Lamar (1); 4. Lake View; 5. Blackville-Hilda 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Denmark-Olar; 8. Baptist Hill ; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 10. Branchville
Other receiving votes: Great Falls, Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Calhoun Falls Charter, McBee, Dixie, Hemingway
SCISA
Class 3A
1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Porter-Gaud
Class 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (2); 2. Florence Christian (2); 3. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 4. Williamsburg; 5. Hilton Head Christian
Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; T4. Dillon Christian; T4. Bethesda Academy
8-man
T-1. Clarendon Hall (2); T-1. Andrew Jackson Academy (2); 3. Beaufort Academy; 4. Jefferson Davis; 5. St. John’s Christian
