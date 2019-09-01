Hilton Head Christian football wins; Beaufort’s Belden first in cross country meet

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Hilton Head Christian broke open a close game with a big fourth quarter to defeat Memorial Day (Ga.), 42-20, on Saturday night.

The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season.

With HHCA leading 22-13 heading into the fourth, the Eagles scored 20 points in the final stanza.

Hayden Shinn threw four touchdown passes and also ran for one. Two of Shinn’s TD passes came in the fourth quarter.’

Jace Blackshear and JP Peduzzi each had two catches and Jackson Lanier had a running TD.

HHCA is at The King’s Academy on Friday.

Cross Country

Beaufort’s Belden wins Palmetto State meet

Beaufort’s Marlon Belden won the Palmetto State Cross Country Festival on Saturday in Columbia.

Belden finished with a time of 16:13, more than 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Beaufort’s Maxwell Davis (17:19) was fifth. The Eagles finished sixth in the 15-team competition.

On the girls’ side, Beaufort’s Shannon Smith (19:46) was second and Charlize Antia (20:27) was fourth to help the Eagles with a seventh-place finish.