Hilton Head Island, May River pick up tennis victories

TENNIS

May River 6, John Paul II 0

Singles: Margaret Zendzian (MR) def. Samantha Reilly 6-0, 6-1; Delaney Brown (MR) def. Paige Weniger 6-0, 6-0; Grace Saari (MR) def. Charlotte Bauer 6-0, 6-0; Jaelynn Basinger (MR) def. K. C. Moton 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Ford (MR) def. Nia Porcher 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Liz Iglesias/ MacKenzie Kronimus (MR) def. Brieana Suiter/Amber Christy 8-0

Hilton Head Island 4, Hilton Head Prep 3

Singles: Sayda Hernandez (HHP) def. Emily Ruckno 6-3, 6-1; Maia Mureseanu (HHP) def. Sierra Seabra 6-1, 6-2; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Lizzie Lofye 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Sydney Hall (HHI) def. Lauren Harvey 6-0, 6-3; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Molly Rankin 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Sayda Hernandez/Maia Mureseanu (HHP) def. Emily Ruckno/Sierra Seabra 6-3, 2-6 (6-10); Madeleine Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HHI) def. Val Covington/Page Sriubas 6-3, 6-1

Colleton Prep 7, Beaufort Academy 2

Singles: Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Jayda Scheper, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5; Becca Martin (CP) def. Ansleigh Pingree, 6-3, 6-0; Brycen Ambrose (BA) def. Sidney Bailey, 6-1, 6-4; Kaylee Spears (CP) def. Tallie Pendarvis, 6-0, 6-4; Anne Hatcher White (CP) def. Lendir Pingree, 5-7, 6-0, 10-5; Kate Luckey (BA) def. MaKayla Odum, 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: Bailey/Martin (CP) def. J.Scheper/B.Ambrose, 8-4; S. Bailey/K.Spears (CP) def. A. Pingree/T. Pendarvis, 9-7; M. Odum/White (CP) def. L.Pingree/A.Norris, 8-4

VOLLEYBALL

John Paul II 3, St. Andrews 2

JPII improved to 2-1 on the season in their defeat of St. Andrews.

The see-saw battle was highlighted with stellar serving from Zoe Mast, defense from Bella Termini and tough hitting from Jasmine Hamilton.

Beaufort Academy 3, Colleton Prep 0

The Eagles went to 9-1 on the year with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-17 win.

BA leaders: Emily Ann Hires 15 assists, 4 digs; Amelia Huebel 6 aces, 5 kills; Chase Vaigneur 9 kills, 8 assists; McCayla Willingham 2 blocks, 8 kills; Mary Hanna Hires 13 digs

Hilton Head Island wins tri-match

The Seahawks won a tri-match with Calvary Day (2-1) and Savannah Day (2-1) on Thursday.

Golf

May River wins match of area teams

Sydney Bowes shot a 34 and May River won a match with Beaufort, Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

The Sharks finished with a 169 followed by HHI (183), Bluffton (225) and Beaufort (230). Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was second with a 37.