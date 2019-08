Beaufort Academy, Beaufort High pick up volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

Beaufort Academy 3, Charleston Collegiate 0

Beaufort Academy defeated Charleston Collegiate, 25-20, 25-15, 25-4

BA stat leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 18 assists, 4 kills; Amelia Huebel: 4 aces, 4 kills; Mary Hanna Hiers: 17 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 7 assists, 11 kills; McCayla Willingham: 8 kills, 2 blocks

Beaufort 3, New Hempstead 0

Beaufort picked up a 25-8, 25-7, 25-13 win over New Hempstead (Ga.)

Beaufort leaders: .Hannah Merchant 9 kills; Angel Johnson 8 kills; Olive Renforth 6 kills.

FOOTBALL

Lowcountry Schedule

This Week’s Lowcountry high school football schedule. All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Friday

Battery Creek at Beaufort

Beaufort Academy at Clarendon Hall

Bluffton at May River

Colleton Prep at Hilton Head Prep

Cross at Whale Branch

Estill at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Hilton Head Island at St. James

Thomas Heyward at John Paul II

Saturday

Memorial Day at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.