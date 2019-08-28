May River promotes assistant to be next baseball coach

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

May River promoted assistant coach Wesley Starkes to be its next baseball coach.

Starkes replaces Keith Stewart, who was promoted to assistant principal at Bluffton Middle School. He has been on the May River staff for the past two seasons after moving from Texas.

“Coach Stewart did a great job building it from year one and I hope we can continue the tradition that earlier classes started,” Starkes said in a release from the school. “I hope to get these guys to play fast, play smart and above all else compete every pitch. I am very excited as to what the future holds for the Shark Baseball team.

Starkes played baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and New Mexico State. After college, he coached at Crandall High School in Texas before moving to the Bluffton area.

Six Lowcountry teams in SC Prep Media polls

Whale Branch moved in and May River moved up in latest SC Prep Football Media polls released Tuesday.

The Warriors are No. 10 in Class 2A while the Sharks moved up to No. 4. May River opens the season Friday against Bluffton.

In SCISA, Thomas Heyward remains No. 1 in Class A and Beaufort Academy tops the 8-man poll. In 2A, Hilton Head Prep is fourth and Hilton Head Christian fifth.

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14); 2. Gaffney; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Byrnes; 5. Dorman; 6. TL Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. Blythewood; 9. River Bluff; 10. Greenwood

Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (14); 2. Hartsville; 3. Daniel; 4. Greer; 5. North Myrtle Beach; 6. South Pointe; 7. Belton Honea Path; 8. Wilson; 9. North Augusta; 10. Ridge View

Also receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora

Class 3A

1. Chester (13); 2. Dillon (1); 3. Chapman; 4. May River; 5. Union County; 6. Camden; 7. Strom Thurmond; 8. Wade Hampton (H); 9. Woodruff ; 10. Gilbert

Also receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14); 2. Barnwell; 3. Timberland; 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 5. Saluda; 6. Oceanside Collegiate; 7. Southside Christian; 8. Gray Collegiate; 9. Carvers Bay; 10. (tie) Whale Branch, Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Cheraw, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Hageland Central, Lee Central

Class A

1. Lamar (6); 2. Green Sea-Floyds (7); 3. Wagener-Salley (1); 4. Lake View ; 5. Blackville-Hilda; 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Baptist Hill; 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 9. St. John’s; 10. (tie) Hemingway, Dixie

Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (6); 2. First Baptist; 3. Porter-Gaud; 4. Laurence Manning; 5. Cardinal Newman

Class 2A

1. Florence Christian (6); 2. Trinity-Byrnes; 3. Robert E. Lee; 4. Hilton Head Prep; 5. Hilton Head Christian

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (6); 2. Pee Dee Academy; 3. Dillon Christian; 4. Carolina Academy; 5. Bethesda Academy

8-Man

1. Beaufort Academy (5); T-2. Clarendon Hall; T-2. Andrew Jackson Academy; 4. Jefferson Davis; 5. W.W. King

VOLLEYBALL

Hilton Head Christian 3, Calvary Day 2

The Eagles defeated Calvary Day, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12.

HHCA Leaders: Ady O’Grady 23 kills, 21 digs; Lauryn Qualls 15 kills,14 digs, 2 aces; Dior Shelton 4 kills, 4 blocks; Kate Booth 8 kills, 6 digs; Abby Peduzzi 4 kills, 10 digs ; Brielle McCarthy - 2 aces, 46 assists, 4 digs; Amelia Auld - 2 aces, 12 digs

Hilton Head Island finishes third at Nation Ford tournament

Hilton Head Island finished third out of 16 teams over the weekend at the Nation Ford tournament.

The Seahawks went 4-1, losing to Rock Hill in the semifinals. McKenzie Ryan made the all-tournament team. HHI beat Catawba Ridge 2-0, Northwestern 2-0, Oceanside Collegiate 2-1, Fort Mill 2-0 before losing to Rock Hill.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hilton Head Prep 9, Bluffton 0

Singles: Lizzie Lofye (HHP) def. Phelan O’Keefe (BLHS) 6-1, 2-6, 10-1; Lauren Harvey (HHP) def. Gianna Wilson (BLHS) 7-6, 7-4, 6-3; Molly Rankin (HHP) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova (BLHS) 6-2, 6-1; Val Covington (HHP) def. Lydia John (BLHS) 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Paige Sriubas (HHP) def. Rachael Richardson 6-1, 6-2; Lily Perez (HHP) d. Natalie Rizzo (BLHS) 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Lizzie Lofye/Lauren Harvey (HHP) def. Phelan O’Keefe/Lydia John 8-4; Molly Rankin/Paige Sriubas (HHP) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova/Gianna Wilson 8-4; Val Covington/Lily Perez def. Erin Brant/Abby Stevens 8-3

GIRLS GOLF

May River wins tri-match

May River won a tri-match with Hilton Head Island and Beaufort on Tuesday.

The Sharks fired a team score of 168. Hilton Head Island was second and Beaufort third. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was medalist with a 37.