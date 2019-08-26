Beaufort Academy, Beaufort High volleyball win preseason tournaments

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Beaufort Academy and Beaufort High volleyball teams won championships at Colleton County Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

Beaufort Academy won the gold division while Beaufort won the silver division.

BA defeated Hilton Head Prep, 25-15, 25-21, in the championship after beating Colleton Prep in the semifinals, 25-11, 25-14. BA went 3-0-1 in pool play with wins over Beaufort JV, 25-14, 25-10, Cathedral Academy, 25-19, 25-15, Beaufort varsity, 23-25, 25-17 and Thomas Heyward, 25-19, 25-16.

Beaufort started the day by beating Cathedral Academy 25-18, 25-19 and followed with a win over Thomas Heyward Academy 25-12, 25-14. Beaufort beat their JV team 25-14, 25-10.

Beaufort beat Charleston Math and Science in the semifinals, 25-16, 25-14 and Phillip Simmons to win the title, 25-16, 25-16.

FOOTBALL

Bartholomew walks on for Gamecocks

Former Hilton Head Christian standout James Bartholomew has walked on to the South Carolina football team as the school released its roster for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Bartholomew will wear No. 41 and is listed as a defensive back. He attended USC last year but didn’t play. In 2017, he walked on at Illinois but was redshirted.

At HHCA, Bartholomew played quarterback, receiver, defensive back and kick returner.

SOCCER

May River’s Chappelear earns All-American honors

May River’s Mikey Chappelear was been named United Soccer Coaches All- American for 2019 and named the state’s player of the year.

Chapplelear was the team’s leading scorer in helping the Sharks to Class 3A championship. He also was the MVP of the 2019 Clash of the Carolinas and signed with USC Upsate where he will be playing in the fall.

CROSS COUNTRY

May River’s Andrews, Peluso win meet in Savannah

May River’s Owen Andrews and Emma Peluso each finished first in the boys and girls divisions at the aucony XC Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Andrews finished with a time of 15:54. As a team, the Sharks came in third. Bluffton was 10th.

On the girls’ side Peluso ran a time of 19:27 for May River, which finished third. Bluffton was sixth.