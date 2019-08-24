High School Sports
Friday night’s Week 0 Lowcountry, SC high school football scores
Lowcountry scores
AC Flora 37, Beaufort 21
Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6
Hilton Head Island 38, Savannah 13
Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day 27
Marlboro County 40, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14
Screven County (Ga) 44, Bluffton 41 (OT)
Thomas Heyward 46, Hilton Head Christian 22
Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6
Statewide Scores
Abbeville 10, Lincoln County, Ga. 7
Andrew Jackson 37, McBee 0
Ashley Ridge 21, Goose Creek 20
Batesburg-Leesville 21, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6
Berkeley 56, R.B. Stall 12
Blacksburg 41, Buford 21
Blackville-Hilda 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
Blue Ridge 35, Landrum 14
Broome 20, Central 14
C.E. Murray 29, Kingstree 0
Calhoun Falls 6, Greenwood Christian 0
Camden 64, North Central 21
Cane Bay 20, West Ashley 12
Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Chapman 52, Union County 37
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 43, Trinity Byrnes School 21
Cheraw 28, Darlington 0
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Christ Church Episcopal 33, Dixie 7
Colleton County 20, Lakewood 19
Crescent 21, McCormick 20
Cross 16, Burke 14
D.W. Daniel 44, Liberty 0
Dorchester Academy 54, King’s Academy 0
Dorman 58, Wade Hampton (G) 7
Dutch Fork 27, Mallard Creek (NC) 27 (tie, susp, rain in fourth quarter)
Easley 31, Pickens 14
East Clarendon 28, Timmonsville 6
Eastside 38, Southside 21
Edisto 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26
Emerald 23, Ninety Six 0
Estill 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13
First Baptist 21, North Florida Christian, Fla. 20
Fort Dorchester 31, Glynn Academy, Ga. 6
Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus, N.C. 9
Greenwood 21, South Aiken 2
Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3
James F. Byrnes 33, Greer 8
James Island 32, South Florence 12
Johns Creek, Ga. 44, Fairfield Central 6
Lamar 54, Hemingway 0
Latta 25, Mullins 20
Lower Richland 41, Swansea 39
Lugoff-Elgin 12, Westwood 8
Manning 62, Scott’s Branch 8
Mauldin 47, Pendleton 14
Mid-Carolina 27, Whitmire 0
Nation Ford 20, Spartanburg 6
North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7
Northwood Academy 34, Academic Magnet 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Baptist Hill 12
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27, Calhoun County 0
Patrick Henry Academy 26, Providence HomeSchool 22
River Bluff 43, Fort Mill 3
Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Heathwood Hall 20
St. James 32, Loris 28
St. John’s 14, Philip Simmons 13
Summerville 51, Woodland 26
Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21
Timberland 21, Stratford 14
Travelers Rest 30, Riverside 10
Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0
Wade Hampton (H) 33, Lee Central 14
Wagener-Salley 46, Pelion 2
Walhalla 42, Wildwood, Fla. 6
Ware Shoals 32, Oakbrook Prep 12
West Brunswick, N.C. 28, Socastee 0
West Florence 23, Crestwood 0
Woodmont 35, Greenville 14
Woodruff 28, Chesnee 20
