Friday night’s Week 0 Lowcountry, SC high school football scores

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19

Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. By
Lowcountry scores

AC Flora 37, Beaufort 21

Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6

Hilton Head Island 38, Savannah 13

Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day 27

Marlboro County 40, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14

Screven County (Ga) 44, Bluffton 41 (OT)

Thomas Heyward 46, Hilton Head Christian 22

Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6

Statewide Scores

Abbeville 10, Lincoln County, Ga. 7

Andrew Jackson 37, McBee 0

Ashley Ridge 21, Goose Creek 20

Batesburg-Leesville 21, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6

Berkeley 56, R.B. Stall 12

Blacksburg 41, Buford 21

Blackville-Hilda 36, Bethune-Bowman 14

Blue Ridge 35, Landrum 14

Broome 20, Central 14

C.E. Murray 29, Kingstree 0

Calhoun Falls 6, Greenwood Christian 0

Camden 64, North Central 21

Cane Bay 20, West Ashley 12

Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Chapman 52, Union County 37

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 43, Trinity Byrnes School 21

Cheraw 28, Darlington 0

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Christ Church Episcopal 33, Dixie 7

Colleton County 20, Lakewood 19

Crescent 21, McCormick 20

Cross 16, Burke 14

D.W. Daniel 44, Liberty 0

Dorchester Academy 54, King’s Academy 0

Dorman 58, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Dutch Fork 27, Mallard Creek (NC) 27 (tie, susp, rain in fourth quarter)

Easley 31, Pickens 14

East Clarendon 28, Timmonsville 6

Eastside 38, Southside 21

Edisto 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

Emerald 23, Ninety Six 0

Estill 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13

First Baptist 21, North Florida Christian, Fla. 20

Fort Dorchester 31, Glynn Academy, Ga. 6

Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus, N.C. 9

Greenwood 21, South Aiken 2

Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3

James F. Byrnes 33, Greer 8

James Island 32, South Florence 12

Johns Creek, Ga. 44, Fairfield Central 6

Lamar 54, Hemingway 0

Latta 25, Mullins 20

Lower Richland 41, Swansea 39

Lugoff-Elgin 12, Westwood 8

Manning 62, Scott’s Branch 8

Mauldin 47, Pendleton 14

Mid-Carolina 27, Whitmire 0

Nation Ford 20, Spartanburg 6

North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7

Northwood Academy 34, Academic Magnet 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Baptist Hill 12

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27, Calhoun County 0

Patrick Henry Academy 26, Providence HomeSchool 22

River Bluff 43, Fort Mill 3

Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Heathwood Hall 20

St. James 32, Loris 28

St. John’s 14, Philip Simmons 13

Summerville 51, Woodland 26

Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21

Timberland 21, Stratford 14

Travelers Rest 30, Riverside 10

Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0

Wade Hampton (H) 33, Lee Central 14

Wagener-Salley 46, Pelion 2

Walhalla 42, Wildwood, Fla. 6

Ware Shoals 32, Oakbrook Prep 12

West Brunswick, N.C. 28, Socastee 0

West Florence 23, Crestwood 0

Woodmont 35, Greenville 14

Woodruff 28, Chesnee 20

