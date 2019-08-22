Beafuort Academy hires veteran coach for boys basketball program

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Beaufort Academy named Bobby Smith as its new boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Smith, who replaces Nate Livesay, has more than 40 years of coaching experience and has racked up 487 victories on the high school and college level.

“My coaching career has been dedicated to helping my players develop their skills, and to become good citizens,” Smith said. “It is my goal to inspire the BA boys to discover a love for the game, and to find success both on and off the court.”

The Eagles return nine varsity players including all-state standout, Dawson Coleman. Last season, BA doubled their win total from 2017-2018, and made the state quarterfinals.

“We are very lucky to have Bobby and his wife Karin at Beaufort Academy. He instantly becomes the most accomplished and experienced basketball coach in the county, in both public and private institutions,” BA athletic director Nick Field said. “I believe the two best coaching hires in the past two years both go to BA; first with Mark Clifford, and now with Bobby Smith. It is a testament to the culture that Head of School, Dr. Durbin and the Beaufort Academy community is working hard to cultivate.”