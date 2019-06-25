Hilton Head golfer qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

JT Herman will have a chance to play against some of the top junior golfers in the country.

The Hilton Head Prep golfer earned one of the three spots at Monday’s US Junior Amateur qualifier at DeBordieu Club in Georgetown.

Herman shot a 3-under 69 to finish second, one shot behind Hammond graduate and Elon signee Bronson Myers. Mount Pleasant’s Austin Mosher shot a 70 to earn the third spot.

The US Junior Amateur Championship that will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio on July 15-20.

Herman finished his round with a 3 under on his final nine holes.

Herman earned medalist honors and helped Hilton Head Prep to the SCISA 2A championship back in April. Earlier this month, Herman finished second in the Heritage Classic Foundation SCGA Junior Championship and earned a spot for South Carolina roster for the Georgia–South Carolina team matches next month.

Bruns wins 13-14 Heritage Classic Junior championship

Beaufort rising freshman Jerry Bruns won the 13-14 age division at the Heritage Classic Foundation SCGA Junior Championship pat Country Club of Lexington earlier this month.



Bruns finished with a 3-over, 147 to defeat Columbia’s Adam Hunt by one shot. He finished his final round with six pars to win the title.