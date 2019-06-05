Beaufort’s Cummings sets record with fourth junior weightlifting title

Watch Beaufort’s CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title

Beaufort’s CJ Cummings continues to make his mark on the world weightlifting scene.

Cummings, who will turn 19 years old this week, became the first weightlifter in history for any nation to win four junior titles in a row when he won this week in Fiji.

Cummings’ winning total of 337 kg beat Marin Robu of Moldova by 17 kg for the record fourth straight title. He was previously tied with athletes from Ecuador, Egypt, Russia and Ukraine for three straight.

BACK to BACK to BACK to BACK Junior World Championships for @cj__cummings! Head here to read more about his historic performance for #TeamUSA! >> https://t.co/oMStfqrTbR#4peat pic.twitter.com/FZOaGbfQL6 — USA Weightlifting (@USWeightlifting) June 3, 2019

The win will help Cummings as he bids to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The junior world championships are weighted in the qualifying points system. Cummings was fourth in the 73 kg entering the championships, which would have put in the Olympic Games.

“I am extremely happy and excited for this year’s gold medal as never anyone from the USA had four Junior World Champion titles before,” Cummings told reporters after the competition. “My next competition will be the Junior Pan-American Championships, which I also would like to win and build up my ROBI points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Cummings won the silver medal in snatch, and golds in the clean, jerk and total. Cummings’ first snatch attempt of 145 was good for the silver. He started the clean & jerk at 180 – 8 kg. higher than the next-best start in the field – and then missed his second attempt at 185, but bumped up to 192 kg. to break his own junior world record he set in April.