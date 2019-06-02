Hilton Head’s Gilman sets personal milestone at national race in Tennessee

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Sam Gilman set a personal milestone at one of his final races as a high school runner.

The Hilton Head Island senior ran a personal-best 4:06.40 in the mile and finished fifth at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee. Gilman’s time also is a South Carolina state record.

Saturday’s race was Gilman’s next-to-last one before he leaves for United States Air Force Academy. He is signed to run with the Falcons’ track and field program.

Gilman will run in the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Washington on June 15.

Gilman has had an accomplished track and field and cross country career. This year alone, Gilman won the 800 and 1,600 at the South Carolina High School League Track and Field state championships last month.

Gilman also won the Bojangles’ Classic track meet and set an event record to win the 800 Emerging Elite at New Balance Nationals held at the Armory in New York back in March.