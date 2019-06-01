Wexford Long Cove Open tennis tournament set for this week

The ninth annual Wexford/Long Cove Open will be held June 7-9 at Wexford Plantation.

This is a USTA Sanctioned South Carolina Level 3 Junior Tournament. The tournament will include boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles ages 12-18, Green Level 1 boys’ and girls’ 10 and under singles and doubles, and boys’ and girls’ 10 and under doubles.

The tournament will be played from approximately 3-8 p.m. on June 7, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., on June 8; and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9.

The cost is $47.26 for one event or $49.50 for two events. The registration deadline is Monday, June 3 at 9 pm. Spectators are welcome to attend the tournament. For more tournament information, visit https://tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=231242.