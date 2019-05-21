Six Lowcountry players make SC Softball coaches all-state teams

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Two members of the state champion Battery Creek softball team were among the Lowcountry players picked for SC Softball Coaches all-state teams.

Battery Creek pitcher Alexis Ortiz and Emily Crosby made the Class 3A all-state team. The Dolphins swept Union County to win the Class 3A championship on May 15.

Ortiz hit .353 with 10 homers and 23 RBI and also was 16-7 with a 1.05 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 153 ⅓ innings. Crosby hit .500 with eight homers, 36 RBI and 13 doubles this season.

May River junior and South Carolina commit Kylee Gleason also was on the Class 3A all-state team. Gleason hit .683 in the regular season with two homers and 23 RBI.

Beaufort placed two players on the Class 4A team. Lily Bearden and Essence Champion were selected along with Hilton Head Island freshman Reagan Marchant, who hit. 596 with five homers and 33 RBI.

Golf

Nimmer finalist for Fred Haskins Award

Bluffton native and former Hilton Head Prep standout Bryson Nimmer has been named one of 10 finalists for the Fred Haskins Award, given to the top college golfer each year.

The Clemson senior was named the ACC Player of the Year earlier this year. Nimmer will lead Clemson into the NCAA National Tournament at The Blessings Course in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

This season, Nimmer has a 69.06 stroke average, on pace to be the best in Clemson history. He has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 11 tournaments with seven top five finishes, including a record four victories. Twenty-six of his 33 rounds this year have been at par or better, including 24 under-par rounds.