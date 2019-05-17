Beaufort Academy boys tennis wins second straight title

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The Beaufort Academy boys tennis team added to its state championship success.

The Eagles won their second straight SCISA Class A title with a 5-2 win over Mead Hall last week. It was Beaufort Academy’s third title in the last four seasons.

Winners in the state championship match were Daniel Richards (6-2, 6-2), Andrew Alicknavitch (6-1, 6-0), Connor Aivez (6-1, 6-0) and Brandon Trapp (7-5, 6-4). Trapp and Jack McDougal teamed up to win their doubles match, 6-1, 6-2.

Results

Singles: Daniel Richards (BA) def. Arein Delariarte, 6-2, 6-2; Ford Vaughters (MH) def. Jack McDougal, 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Geitner (MH) def. Larry Lindsay, 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Alicknavitch (BA) def. Collin Enteminger, 6-1, 6-0; Connor Aivez (BA) def. Megan Callahan, 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Trapp (BA) def. Maggie Jones, 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Jack McDougal/Brandon Trapp (BA) def. Megan Callahan/Maggie Jones, 6-1, 6-2.