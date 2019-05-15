Two Clemson standouts, NFL rookies headed to Lowcountry for football camp

Christian Wilkins talks NFL future at Clemson pro day Former Tigers star defensive tackle is projected to be a first round pick Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Tigers star defensive tackle is projected to be a first round pick

Two former Clemson standouts and NFL rookies will be making a return trip to the Lowcountry this weekend.

Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, who were part of two Clemson national title teams and recently taken in the NFL Draft, will take part in the All-American Football camp at Hilton Head Island High School on Friday-Sunday.

It will be the third year that Wilkins and Lawrence be camp instructors.

Wilkins was 13th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins and recently went through team’s rookie mini camp last week. He had 16 sacks during his career at Clemson and was a unanimous All-American selection, earning first team honors by five different All-America teams.

Lawrence was taken 17th overall by the New York Giants. The defensive tackle was first-team all-ACC and Associated Press All-American team.

Lawrence and Wilkins will join other current/former Clemson players Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Travis Etienne, AJ Terrell and Beaufort standout Nyles Pinckney. Other camp staff includes South Carolina offensive linemen Donell Stanley and Sindarius Hutcherson, Ohio State’s JK Dobbins and KJ Hill, Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillian, Louisville’s Mekhi Betcon and Dez Fitzpatrick and Georgia’s Richard LeCounte.

Times for the camp are 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday-Sunday. Camp is $150 and you can at islandcenter.org.