Hilton Head Island wins first boys golf state championship in more than 20 years

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The Hilton Head Island boys golf team ended its state championship drought in come-from-behind fashion Tuesday at Barony Golf Club.

The Seahawks, who started the second round tied for second and two shots back of Myrtle Beach, shot a 303 in the final round to win the Class 4A boys championship by three shots over AC Flora. Hilton Head Island finished with a two-day total of 607.

AC Flora closed at 610 and first-round leader Myrtle Beach finished at 613.

It was the Seahawks’ ninth state championship but first since 1997. Hilton Head Island’s nine state titles ties old McClenaghan High School in Florence for third most in state history. It also was Hilton Head Island’s first championship on the Class 4A level with the others coming in Class 2A and 3A.

Hilton Head’s Derek Bunce took home individual honors and became the first Seahawk golfer to win an individual state championship since DJ Trahan won back-to-back titles in 1996-97. Bunce backed up his opening-round 70 with a 71 on Tuesday to finish at 141, five strokes better than Raffery Hall and Wren’s Brandon Masters. He shot a 34 on the front nine on his way to a 71.

Bunce’s 71 was the low round Tuesday and he was the only golfer in the tournament to shoot 71 or lower in the two days.

HHI’s Nolan Hawkins tied for 13th with a 152 and was followed by Tyler Kriney (156), Jack Lashinger (159) and Ben Batson (166).

Beaufort was eighth with a 632 and Bluffton finished with a 672. Bluffton’s Rickey Weathers was tied for 13th with a 152 and Jerry Bruns led Beaufort with a 154, which was tied for 20th.

In Class 3A at Camden Country Club, May River’s Andrew Swanson finished runner-up with a 5-over 145. Camden’s Willis Kelly won the individual title with a 141 after shooting 3-under 67 on Tuesday.

As a team, May River finished eighth with a 687. Bishop England won the event with a 612, 15 shots better than Chesnee.