Battery Creek softball one win away from title; Lowcountry golfers lead at state tournaments

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Battery Creek softball got the upper hand in the Class 3A championship series Monday night.

The Dolphins defeated Union County, 2-1, to lead the best-of-three series, 1-0. Game two is set for Battery Creek on Wednesday night.

Battery Creek is looking for its first state title.

Alexis Ortiz allowed one run on three hits and struck out right for the complete-game win.

McKenzie Young had three of the Dolphins four hits. Young’s RBI in the fourth inning scored Bailey Emmert and put BC up 1-0.

The Dolphins made it 2-0 in the fifth when Emily Crosby scored on a double steal.

Union County cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth and had the tying run on second but Ortiz got a strikeout to end the inning. She retired six straight to end the game after a leadoff walk in the sixth.

Golf

May River’s Swanson, HHI’s Bunce lead in state tournaments

May River’s Andrew Swanson fired a 1-under 69 to lead the Class 3A golf tournament at Camden Country Club while Hilton Head Island’s Derek Bunce leads the 4A tournament at Barony Golf Club.

Swanson leads by three shots over Mid-Carolina’s PJ Jacobs going into Tuesday’s final round. As a team, May River is tied for eighth.

Bunce fired a 70 to lead by one shot. As a team, the Seahawks are tied with AC Flora for second at 304, two shots behind Myrtle Beach.

Beaufort shot a 316 and Bluffton 328 in the first round, which was delayed by lightning.