Beaufort, May River boys win state track championships

Beaufort boys won their second straight Class 4A track and field championship, May 11, 2019. SC High School League Photo

The Beaufort and May River boys track and field teams captured state championships Saturday at Spring Valley High School.

The Beaufort boys won the Class 4A crown and May River won in Class 3A. It was Beaufort’s second straight championship and the first for the Sharks, who also won a title in boys soccer earlier Saturday.

Beaufort finished with 93 points, while Hilton Head Island was second with 57. HHI standout Sam Gilman closed out his stellar high school career by winning the 800 and 1,600.

The meet started on Friday. Beaufort’s Dexter Ratliff won the discus with a throw of 170-0 and the Eagles’ Alex Macias won the pole vault with a mark of 14-0.

Bluffton’s Anthony Carswell won the shot put with a throw of 47-10. HHI’s Kaitlyn Holland was second in the pole vault with a 10-06, May River girls finished second in the 4x800 relay and Battery Creek’s Jordan Wilson-Smalls was second in the boys high jump.

On Saturday, Beaufort’s Desmond Galliard won the triple jump. Joshua Wilborn was third in the 800.

May River finished with 70 points, 11 more than second-place Keenan. First-place finishers included Melvin Livermon (400), DJ Robinson (400 hurdles) and Beau Bischoff (pole vault). Terry Fields was second in long jump and Adam Dowe second in discus.

HHI’s Nate Brown was second in the 110 and 400 hurdles.

On the girls’ side, May River finished second and Beaufort was third. MR’s Emma Peluso won the 800 and was second in the 1,600. Chyna Sneed was second in the discus and Cathryn Roberts second in pole vault.

Hilton Head Island was seventh. HHI’s Isabel Muehelman won the 1,600.