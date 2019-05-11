Battery Creek softball wins Class 3A Lower State title

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The Battery Creek softball team is headed to the state championship series.

The Dolphins defeated Hanahan, 7-1, on Friday to win the Class 3A Lower State championship. Battery Creek will play Union County in the best-of-three state title series beginning Monday at Union County. Game two will be at Battery Creek on Wednesday with the deciding game, if necessary, at a neutral site.

Kelsey Hill and Emily Crosby hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fourth to put Battery Creek up 6-1. Hill finished 3-for-4 with four RBI. Olivia Gee had two hits and Alexis Ortiz also had an RBI.

Ortiz got the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight in the complete game.

Girls Soccer

Holy Trinity 8, Cambridge 0

Holy Trinity captured the SCISA Class A title with a blowout win over Cambridge.

Boys Soccer

The King’s Academy 4, Beaufort Academy 2

Beaufort Acacdemy’s streak of SCISA Class A state titles ended at five Friday at Porter-Gaud Stadium.

Cesar Gomez scored twice for TKA to put the Lions up 2-0. Joe Stowe got BA on the board with a goal to cut the lead to 2-1. The Eagles had a chance to tie it but missed a penalty kick.

David Russell put TKA ahead 3-1 on a penalty kick before Thomas Holladay scored to cut the lead to 3-2.

But Trace Tucker gave the Lions an insurance goal in the 73rd minute.