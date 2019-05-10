Hilton Head Prep girls advance to SCISA 2A soccer finals

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Hilton Head Prep girls earned a spot in the SCISA 2A soccer championship.

Ansleigh Crenshaw and Sadie Callen each scored twice as the Dolphins defeated John Paul II, 6-0, on Thursday. Hilton Head Prep will play Oakbrook Prep at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Porter-Gaud for the championship.

Ryan Dailey had a goal and assist and Haley Majors scored the final goal on a corner kick. Ella Clark had two assists and Kaitlyn Adkins also had an assist.

Caitlin Heidel posted the shutout in goal. The defensive line of Ashlyn Parsick, Haley Majors, Mackenzie Joyner, and Olivia Light were once again stellar.

Boys Soccer

Oakbrook Prep 3, Hilton Head Prep 2

Isaiah Dominique scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half to help Oakbrook to a win in the SCISA 2A semifinals.

Oakbrook plays Hilton Head Christian in the finals Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Porter-Gaud in Charleston.

The match was tied at 1 at halftime between Dominique’s goal. Buddy Ramantanin also had a second-half goal for Oakbrook. Jesus Morales had both goals for the Prep.