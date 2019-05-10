3 numbers, keys to May River’s boys soccer championship match against Indian Land

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Class 3A Boys Soccer Championship

May River (19-3-1) vs. Indian Land (19-7)

When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Irmo High School

Tickets: $12

May River’s playoff road

Marion 15-0; Waccamaw 9-0; Academic Magnet 6-4; Bishop England 3-2

Season Leaders

Mikey Chappelear 26 goals, 21 assists; Conner Golden 25 goals, 17 assists; Joel Fleek 20 goals, 16 assists; Chris Pineda 15 goals, 7 assists; Chris Hernandez 12 goals, 4 assists; Matthew Turner 1.02 GAA; Sebastin Orlando 1.28

3 facts about May River’s season

1. Sharks’ three losses were by a combined two goals. Lost to Oceanside Collegiate (penalty kicks), JL Mann and Socastee.

2. Averaged 5.6 goals a game and three players have scored over 20 goals this season - Mikey Chappelear, Connor Golden and Joel Fleek.

3. Defense giving up just one goal per game.

3 Keys to the match

According to May River coach Miseal Garzon, here are three keys to a Sharks victory on Saturday:

1. Maintain our focus throughout. After a big, dramatic win Tuesday night, it’s vital we stay focused on the task at hand.

2. Play our game. I think if we can successfully move the ball and quickly attack, we will create many scoring opportunities

3. Enjoy the moment. It’s a privilege to be playing for a state title and we’ll be facing a quality opponent. Enjoy the moment, but also know that it’s on us to produce to get the desired result.

Schedule

SCHSL Championships

At Irmo High School

Saturday

Class A Boys: Royal Live Oaks vs. Dixie, 10 a.m.

Class 3A Girls: Powdersville vs. Bishop England, noon

Class 3A Boys: May River vs. Indian Land, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A Girls: JL Mann vs, Wando, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: JL Mann vs. Wando, 7 p.m.

SCISA Championships

At Porter-Gaud

Class 2A Girls: Hilton Head Prep vs. Oakbrook Prep, 10 a.m.

Class 2A Boys: Hilton Head Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A Girls: Pinewood Prep vs. Porter-Gaud, 3 p.m.

At Heathwood Hall

Class 3A Boys: Cardinal Newman vs. Hammond, 6:30 p.m.