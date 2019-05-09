Hilton Head Christian boys soccer advances to SCISA 2A championship

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Hilton Head Christian boys soccer advanced to their third straight championship match with a 4-0 win over Spartanburg Day on Wednesday.

The Eagles will play the winner of Hilton Hilton Prep/Oakbrook match on Saturday at Porter-Gaud High School in Charleston at 12:30 p.m. HHCA defeated Oakbrook the past two seasons in the championship.

Carson Webster scored twice and JP Peduzzi and Cameron Strickland scored goals for HHCA. Lukas O’Grady had the shutout in goal.

Beaufort Academy, Holy Trinity go for state titles

The Beaufort Academy boys and Holy Trinity girls will play for SCISA Class A soccer titles Friday.

BA faces The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. while Holy Trinity takes on Cambridge at 5:30 p.m. Both matches will be at Porter-Gaud in Charleston.

Baseball

May River’s Patterson picked for All-Star game

May River’s Josh Patterson was picked to play in the SC Baseball Coaches All-Star game.

Patterson will play for the South Class 3A/4A team. The games will take place May 21-22 at Lexington High School.