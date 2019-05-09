High School Sports
Hilton Head Christian boys soccer advances to SCISA 2A championship
Hilton Head Christian boys soccer advanced to their third straight championship match with a 4-0 win over Spartanburg Day on Wednesday.
The Eagles will play the winner of Hilton Hilton Prep/Oakbrook match on Saturday at Porter-Gaud High School in Charleston at 12:30 p.m. HHCA defeated Oakbrook the past two seasons in the championship.
Carson Webster scored twice and JP Peduzzi and Cameron Strickland scored goals for HHCA. Lukas O’Grady had the shutout in goal.
Beaufort Academy, Holy Trinity go for state titles
The Beaufort Academy boys and Holy Trinity girls will play for SCISA Class A soccer titles Friday.
BA faces The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. while Holy Trinity takes on Cambridge at 5:30 p.m. Both matches will be at Porter-Gaud in Charleston.
Baseball
May River’s Patterson picked for All-Star game
May River’s Josh Patterson was picked to play in the SC Baseball Coaches All-Star game.
Patterson will play for the South Class 3A/4A team. The games will take place May 21-22 at Lexington High School.
