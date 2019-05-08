May River boys soccer knocks off Bishop England, earns first trip to state title championship game

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The May River boys soccer team is headed to the state championship and it knocked one of the top programs in the state to do it.

The Sharks’ Joel Fleek scored twice in the final three minutes to defeat top-ranked Bishop England, 3-2, on Tuesday in the Shark Tank. May River will play for its first state championship against Indian Land on Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at Irmo High School.

Absolute chaos in The Tank tonight. What a great crowd and atmosphere. https://t.co/UGygirSrJO — May River High (@Shark_Athletics) May 8, 2019

Bishop England entered the match as the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the Bishops have won a state record 16 championships, the last coming in 2016. The Sharks, in its third year of existence, were making their first state semifinal appearance but the moment wasn’t too much for them and have used the motto “History in the Making” all season. May River made school history Tuesday night.

May River got off to a 1-0 lead on a goal from all-state performer and USC Upstate signee Mikey Chappelear. It was the senior’s team-leading 26th goal of the season and 11th in four postseason games this year.

Bishop England tied it later in the half and took a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

The score stayed that way until Fleek’s goals in the final few minutes. Fleek’s first goal came in the 77th minute and second one in the 79th minute. The game-winning goal came from deep outside the box and went through the Bishops’ keeper’s hands.

Fleek has 20 goals on the season.

Dreher 1, Bluffton 0

Patrick Reaser scored the game’s only goal early in the second half to give Dreher a win in the Class 4A Lower State championship Tuesday night.

Dreher advances to the state championship Friday against Eastside.

Bluffton ends the season with a 15-6-2 record.

Girls Soccer

Holy Trinity 9, Charleston Collegiate 1

Mills Langehans scored five goals as Holy Trinity breezed in its SCISA Class A soccer matchup.

Holy Trinity will face Cambridge on Friday at Porter-Gaud at 5:30 p.m. for state title. It is a rematch of last year’s championship.

Ella Cooler scored three goals and Lydia Mahan added a goal. Mary Clanton Bozard made 10 saves in goal.