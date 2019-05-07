Hilton Head’s Griz, Greer’s Dunlap win Carolinas Four-Ball championship

Defending RBC Heritage champion starts tournament with tee shot into Calibogue Sound RBC Heritage 2018 winner and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira hits the ceremonial tee shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RBC Heritage 2018 winner and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira hits the ceremonial tee shot.

Hilton Head’s Jonathan Griz and Greer’s Nick Dunlap won the 68th Carolinas Four-Ball Championship at Camden Country Club.

Griz and Dunlap, who are both 15 years old, are two of the brightest stars coming out of the Carolinas and national junior circuit.

Griz and Dunlap shot a solid 9-under-par in the stroke play portion of the event, but it was in match play where the two really shined. The duo only found themselves behind for one hole out of all four matches.

A 3 & 2 win in their first match meant they would face off against the stroke play medalists, Clay Watkins and Stephen Lavenets in the quarterfinals. The champs made quick work of the medalists defeating them 7 & 6.

“It felt really good. Nick and I had a lot of fun out there this week,” Griz said. “We both don’t like to lose and we both played pretty solid. When one of us was struggling we were able to pick the other up and be able to continue to win holes.”

The only match they had this week that made it a full 18 holes was against Michael Sims of Lexington and Garland Ferrell of Greenville in the semifinals. They were able to close it out on the 18th hole to get into the championship match.

In the final match they faced off against Thomas Todd III and James Lightsey The match got off to a hot start when Griz birdied the first hole and Dunlap birdied the second to quickly go two up in the match. A chip-in birdie by Todd III on No. 9, tied up the match heading into the final nine.

The match ended on the par 3, 16th hole after Todd and Lightsey failed to get up and down after missing the green.Griz and Dunlap both had makeable birdie putts but were safely in with pars to close out the match.