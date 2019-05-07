Battery Creek softball headed to Lower State title game; Lowcountry athletes qualify for state track meet

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Softball

Battery Creek 4, Hanahan 0

Alexis Ortiz tossed a three-hitter and also homered as Battery Creek defeated Hanahan to earn a spot in the Class 3A Lower State championship.

The Dolphins will host the winner of Wednesday’s Aynor-Hanahan game on Friday with the winner headed to next week’s title series. Battery Creek will just need to win once while Aynor/Hanahan will need to beat the Dolphins twice.

It was scoreless until the fourth when Ortiz belted a solo homer. The Dolphins added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. McKenzie Young led BC with three hits while Emily Crosby had two hits and an RBI and Margaret Schubert had a hit an RBI.

Baseball

Airport 4, Hilton Head Island 3

John Allen Forrester’s RBI single in the top of the eighth helped Airport defeat Hilton Head in an elimination game in the Class 4A playoffs.

HHI trailed 2-0 after two innings but took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when two runs scored on a wild pitch.

Stratton Pollitzer was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Seahawks, who finished the year with a 20-10 record.

Three Lowcountry players on SC Baseball Coaches All-State team

Three Lowcountry baseball players were selected for the SC Baseball Coaches All-State team.

Hilton Head Island’s JJ Mlodzinski was picked for the Class 4A squad while May River’s Cooper George and Josh Patterson made the Class 3A team.

Boys Tennis

Myrtle Beach 6, Beaufort 0

The Eagles’ season ended with a loss in the Class 4A Lower State championship.

Myrtle Beach will play AC Flora for state title Saturday at Cayce Tennis Center.

Soccer

Beaufort Academy 3, Pee Dee Academy 0

Thomas Holladay, Ashton Bell, and Ben Trask all had goals as Beaufort Academy won its first round match in the SCISA Class A playoffs Monday.

The Eagles will host Christian Academy or Covenant Classical in a semifinal match Wednesday.

Oakbrook Prep 4, John Paul II 1

The Warriors’ season ended with a first-round playoff loss to Oakbrook Prep.

Track & Field

Lowcountry athletes qualify for state track and field meet

Several Lowcountry athletes qualified for the state track and field meets. The qualifiers were held Saturday and Monday as weather postponed the Class 4A event.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley High School.

Boys

Class 4A

Beaufort: 4x800 relay; 4x400 relay; Tre John Smalls (100, 200); Marlon Belden (1,600, 3,200); Shylik Smalls (400); Aydreyan Laurie (400 hurdles); Jonathan Pozas (800); Joshua Wilburn (800); Kenneth Williams (high jump, long jump); Alex Macias (pole vault); Desmond Gaillard (long jump, triple jump); Dexter Ratliff (discus, shot put)

Bluffton: Anthony Carswell (shot put)

Hilton Head Island: 4x800 relay; 4x400 relay; Nate Brown (110, 400 hurdles); Zach Waters (110, 400 hurdles); Sam Gilman (800, 1,600); Colton Thune (800, 1,600)

Class 3A

May River: Melvin Livermon (100, 400); Owen Andrews (800); DJ Robinson (400 hurdles); Matthew Givens (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay; Beau Bischoff (pole vault); Terry Fields (long jump); Adam Dowe (shot put, discus)

Battery Creek: Jordan Wilson-Smalls (high jump)

Girls

Class 4A

Beaufort: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; 4x400 relay; Layla Warren (100, 400 hurdles); Reyonce Black (100); Shannon Smith (1,600); Nigeria Davila (400 hurdles, high jump); Anna Brown (800); Charlize Antia (3,200); Anaiya Houseal (high jump); Anna Lyles (pole vault); Zoe Lyons (pole vault); Trelayah Wright (long jump)

Bluffton: Tacoya Heyward (100, long jump); Allayah Bryant (shot put)

Hilton Head Island: Isabel Muehlman (800, 1,600); Sarah Neville (800); Sarah Cooke (3,200); Kaitlyn Holland (pole vault, triple jump)

Class 3A

Battery Creek: Myra Smith (100, long jump); Daje Bartley (400); Tiana Gray (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Erica Tobin (high jump); Charisse Cohen (long jump)

May River: Emma Peluso (800, 1,600); Jalyn Foster (800); Victoria Sosa (3,200); Keelin McAlpine (400 hurdles); 4x800 relay; Cathryn Roberts (pole vault); Chynna Sneed (shot put, discus)

Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Lenasia Singletary (100, 200)