Lowcountry roundup: Ortiz, Battery Creek softball blank Gilbert

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Softball

Battery Creek 1, Gilbert 0

Battery Creek defeated Gilbert, 1-0, in the opening game of the Class 3A Lower State softball tournament Friday.

Battery Creek will host the winner of the Aynor-Hanahan game in a winner’s bracket contest Monday.

Ortiz struck out 15, allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter. The Dolphins scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth after being no-hit for the first five innings by Gilbert’s Savana Rosson.

With two outs, Kelsey Hill doubled and Crosby followed with a double to right field to make it 1-0.

Soccer

North Augusta 3, Bluffton 2

Carson Kelly scored twice and had an assist as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Bobcats and advanced to the Class 4A Lower State championship for the first time ever.

North Augusta led 3-0 before Bluffton’s Kayleigh Washington scored in the 64th minute. Dani Botta got Bluffton within 3-2 in the 80th minute on a free kick.

Academic Magnet 4, May River 0

The Sharks’ best season in school history ended against the defending Class 3A champions.

May River finished 14-7, won a region title and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

Holy Trinity 4, Hilton Head Prep 2

Sadie Callen and Ryan Dailey had goals in the loss for Prep.

Lowcountry SCISA teams begin playoffs Monday

The area’s SCISA soccer programs found out their playoff opponents Friday as the brackets were released.

The playoffs begin Monday with the Class A championships Friday and 2A, 3A on Saturday all at Porter-Gaud in Charleston.

The 2A boys start Monday. Hilton Head Christian hosts Greenwood Christian, John Paul II is at Oakbrook Prep and Hilton Head Prep hosts Trinity-Byrnes.

The 2A girls playoffs begin Tuesday with Hilton Head Christian at Oakbrook Prep, Hilton Head Prep hosts Spartanburg Day and John Paul II is at Pee Dee Academy.

In Class A boys, Holy Trinity is at The King’s Academy and Beaufort Academy hosts Pee Dee Academy on Monday. In Class A girls, Beaufort Academy is at Cambridge and Holy Trinity hosts Charleston Collegiate. The Class A girls matches take place Tuesday.