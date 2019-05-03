Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island baseball rallies for win over South Aiken

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island 8, South Aiken 7

Hilton Head Island used a four-run sixth inning to defeat South Aiken in the first round of the Class 4A Lower State tournament Thursday night.

The Seahawks host Midland Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a winner’s bracket game.

Colin Gross had a two-run single and HHI scored on a pair of bases loaded walks in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. South Aiken had the tying run at third and winning run at second with one out in the seventh but Hunter Julseth recorded the final two outs to end the game and pick up the save.

JJ Mlodzinski went 6 1/3 innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits for the win. Jeff Hayes led the Seahawks with three hits and two RBI. Matt MeBane was 2-for-3 with an RBI and JR Richardson was 2-for-4.

Colleton Prep 9, Hilton Head Prep 6

Colleton scored five runs in the fifth and benefited from six HHP errors to win the deciding game of the best-of-three SCISA 2A series.

Kyle Hooker had three hits and an RBI and Pete Peters was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Colleton. Connor Morris was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Connor McDonnell was 1-for-4 with two RBI to led Prep. Luke Foley and Jason Hrobar also had RBI for the Eagles.

Boys Soccer

Bluffton 4, North Myrtle Beach 0

The Bobcats scored twice in each half to win their second-round Class 4A playoff match. Bluffton will host Hartsville on Saturday in the third round.

Davidson Alvarez scored twice, and Uriel Zarracan and Ramiro Garci each had a goal for the Bobcats.

May River 9, Waccamaw 0

Mikey Chappelear had a hat trick as May River rolled to an easy win in its second-round Class 3A playoff match.

The Sharks host Academic Magnet on Saturday in the third round.

May River has won its first two matches by a combined score of 24-0. Conner Golden added two goals while Chris Pineda, Ethan Frye, and Adrian Villalon each scored for May River.

Myrtle Beach 4, Hilton Head Island 2

Sam Coughlin had a hat trick as Myrtle Beach defeated HHI in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

MB trailed 2-1 at halftime but scored three times in the second half.

Bishop England 7, Battery Creek 1

The Bishops jumped out to a 4-0 first-half lead on their way to a win in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Boys Tennis

Spartanburg Day 5, Hilton Head Prep 4

Spartanburg Day ended Hilton Head Prep’s championship run with a win Thursday in the SCISA 2A championship at Cayce Tennis Center.

The Dolphins had won five straight state titles.

Singles: Robert Hagen (HHP) def. Campbell Wildrick 6-3, 6-1; Mo Woodson (HHP) def. Clay Killoren 6-2, 6-0; Corey Garrity (SD) def. Justin Perez 6-2, 6-3; Anderson Gosnell (SD) def. Drew Rukavina 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Russell Judge (SD) def. Thor Pullon 6-3, 6-4; Zachary Rawlinson (SD) def. Magnus Ferreira 3-6, 6-2, 10-5. Doubles: Hagen/Rukavina (HHP) def. Wildrick/Killoren 6-2, 4-6, 10-2; Woodson/Perez (HHP) def. Garrity/Gosnell 6-3, 6-2; Judge/Rawlinson (SD) def. Pullon/Max Marko 4-6, 7-6, 7-4

Beaufort 4, Wilson 3

Beaufort won both of its doubles matches to defeat Wilson and advance to the Class 4A Lower State championship.

The Eagles travel to Myrtle Beach, which eliminated Hilton Head Island, on Monday.

Singles: Anish Johna (W) def. Thomas Gnann, 6-1, 6-0; David Ivey (W) def. Griffin Stone 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Diego Ladino (B) def. Karthik Beeaka 6-1, 6-3; Nav Sing (W) def. Merritt Patterson 7-6 (6), 6-1; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Joshua Anyim 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. Doubles: Stone/Ladino (B) def. Johna/Sing 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Tucker Martin/Bodie Daniel (B) def. Thomas Pipkins/Trey Garland 6-0, 6-2.