National champion quarterback part of this year’s All-American Camp at Hilton Head Island High

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talks start of spring practice Lawrence led Tigers to 2018 national title as a freshman

National champion quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be part of this year’s All-American Football Camp at Hilton Head Island High School.

The 13th annual camp, sponsored by Adventure Cove/Palmetto Dunes and Atlas & Lava Fitness, will be May 17-19 at the HHI practice fields.

Lawrence will be one of the instructors after helping the Tigers win a national champion as a freshman. The Georgia native threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns, including 347 yards and three scores in the national title game.

Lawrence is one of the favorites to win this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Several other Clemson players will be at the camp including receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Travis Etienne, AJ Terrell and Beaufort standout Nyles Pickney. Other camp staff includes South Carolina offensive linemen Donell Stanley and Sindarius Hutcherson, Ohio State’s JK Dobbins and KJ Hill, Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillian, Louisville’s Mekhi Betcon and Dez Fitzpatrick and Georgia’s Richard LeCounte.

Times for the camp are 5:30-8 p.m. May 17 and 9 a.m. to noon on May 18-19. The camp is for athletes grades kindergarten through eighth grade and costs $125 if registered by May 3 and $150 after that. You can register after islandcenter.org.