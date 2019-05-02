Lowcountry roundup: Battery Creek softball wins district championship

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Softball

Battery Creek 6, Strom Thurmond 1

Battery Creek scored twice in each of the first two innings on its way to winning the Class 3A District VIII title.

The Dolphins host Gilbert in the first game of the Lower State tournament beginning Saturday.

Emily Crosby homered while McKenzie Young added two RBI. Kelsey Hill, Journeigh Doray and Alexis Ortiz each drove in a run.

Ortiz allowed one run on four hits and struck out 10 to pick up the win.

Gilbert 8, May River 7

Gilbert’s Hannah Craps drove in five runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh, to knock off May River for the Class 3A District V crown.

May River trailed 7-5 going into the top of the seventh but scored twice to tie it at 7. Kylee Gleason hit a solo homer to get the Sharks within 7-6 and Olivia Turpin added an RBI double later in the inning to tie it up.

Gleason and Peyton Rockwell led the Sharks with three hits. Giovanna Rodriguez and Hannah Manley each had a hit and drove in two runs.

Girls Soccer

Myrtle Beach 4, Hilton Head Island 3 (OT)

Myrtle Beach erased a three-goal deficit in the final 22 minutes and won in overtime to knock off the defending state champions.

MB’s Hanna Wiseman had the game-winning goal, nine minutes into the overtime period. Wiseman scored two goals in the match and has 30 on the season.

Miya Poplin, Valentia Palacio Ruiz and Sarah Neville each had goals for Hilton Head Island.

Bluffton 3, Airport 2

Bluffton scored three goals in the first half and held off a furious Airport in the second half to win its second round Class 4A playoff match.

Bluffton will host North Augusta in a Lower State semifinals on Friday.

Kayleigh Washington scored twice and Jenny Rodriguez had first-half goals for the Bobcats

May River 3, Waccamaw 0

Charlotte McClure, Alyssa Kushner and Kylie Nelson had goals for May River as it moved on to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs for the first time in school history.

May River hosts Academic Magnet on Friday with the winner going to Lower State final.

Bishop England 6, Battery Creek 0

The Bishops scored all six goals in the first half to defeat the Dolphins in Class 3A playoffs.

Holy Trinity 4, Beaufort Academy 0

Mills Langehans had a hat trick and Quinn Wilson also scored in Holy Trinity’s win.

Mary Clanton Bozard had five saves. Holy Trinity is at Hilton Head Prep on Friday.

Hilton Head Prep 10, Patrick Henry 0

Saide Callen led the scoring with six goals for HHP.

Bailey Sullivan had two, Mia Calamari and Ryan Dailey each had one goal for the Dolphins. Ella Clark had 3 assists, and Haylee Hopman, Kaitlyn Adkins and Annie Braun each had one.

Boys Soccer

Beaufort Academy 3, Holy Trinity 2

Beaufort Academy scored three times in the second half for a win over Holy Trinity.

Alex Grabenbauer and Parker Smith had goals for Holy Trinity.