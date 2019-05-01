May River, Hilton Head Island soccer win playoff openers

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Colleton Prep 11, Hilton Head Prep 10

Colleton scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Hilton Head Prep and even the best-of-three SCISA 2A first-round series.

Game three is Thursday.

The Dolphins trailed 8-3 after three innings but scored three runs in each of fourth and fifth innings to take a 9-8 lead but couldn’t hold on.

Triston Bonomo had four RBI to lead the Dolphins Gage Hurlbut had three hits and two RBI and Luke Foley had three RBI for Prep. Connor McDonnell was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Boys Soccer

May River 15, Marion 0

The Sharks got off to big start in their first round playoff victory.

Mikey Chappelear scored three goals and Conner Golden and Luke Whitis each had two goals. May River will host Waccamaw in the second round Thursday.

Hilton Head Island 3, Aiken 2

The Seahawks opened the postseason with a win over Aiken.

Hilton Head Island travels to Myrtle Beach on Thursday in the second round.

Dreher 3, Beaufort 0

Dreher scored three goals in the first half to defeat the Eagles in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Battery Creek 6, Lake City 3

Battery Creek jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half in its first-round 3A playoff win.

The Dolphins travel to Bishop England on Thursday.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort 5, North Myrtle Beach 1

The Eagles won their first-round match Tuesday and will host Wilson in the second round Thursday.

Singles: Jude Wilker (NMB) def. Thomas Gnann 6-0, 6-1; Griffin Stone (BHS) def. West Harrell 6-1, 6-4; Diego Ladino (BHS) def. Charles Cornell Hayes 6-0, 6-1; Merritt Patterson (BHS) def. Neal McDonald 6-1, 6-1; MItchell Russell (BHS) def. Conrad Chilton 6-2, 7-6 (3). Doubles: Casey Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel (BHS) def. Kriss Webb/Preston Johnson 6-0, 6-2.