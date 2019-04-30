Hilton Head baseball wins district title over North Myrtle Beach

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island wins district title

Hilton Head Island scored three runs in the top of the first and held on for a 4-2 win over North Myrtle Beach in a deciding game to win the Class 4A District VIII championship Monday.

The Seahawks advance to the Lower State tournament and will travel to South Aiken in a first-round game Thursday.

North Myrtle defeated the Seahawks, 4-0, to force the deciding game Monday. In game two, HHI got off to a strong start with a three-run first inning. Kyle Markowitz had an RBI single in the inning and the Seahawks added two runs on wild pitches.

Hilton Head added a run in the sixth before the Chiefs scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 4-2. But Ethan Hussong got Dalton Simpson to fly out to end it.

John Watson pitched six innings of relief to get the win. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits and struck out four. Matt MeBane, Cole DeMarzo and Colin Gross each had two hits for HHI.

South Aiken 3, Bluffton 2

Hayden Howell’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh helped SA defeat Bluffton in the Class 4A District V championship game.

The Bobcats led 2-0 on Cody Eldridge’s two-run triple in the second inning. South Aiken tied it in the bottom of the second.

Dillan Montenegro took the loss, giving up one earned on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Hilton Head Prep 12, Colleton Prep 8

The Dolphins jumped out to a 10-1 lead on their way to win in game one of best-of-three SCISA 2A playoff series.

Game two is Tuesday.

Gage Hurlburt was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI to lead Prep. Tommy Stauffer and Conner McDonnell each had three hits and McDonell drove in two. Stauffer went 4 1/3 innings and picked up the win.

Trevor Weldon was 1-for-3 with three RBI.

Softball

Lakewood 3, Beaufort 2

The Eagles nearly erased a three-run deficit but came up short in an elimination game in Class 4A playoffs.

Beaufort trailed 3-0 after three innings but scored twice in the sixth and had bases loaded with no outs but couldn’t push the tying run home.

Kidron Martin was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Lillian Bearden and Kylie Rast each had two hits.

May River 10, Cheraw 4

Kylee Gleason had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two as the Sharks defeated Cheraw in a Class 3A elimination game.

May River will travel to Gilbert on Wednesday for district title game at 5:30 p.m. The Sharks need to beat the Indians twice.

Giovanna Rodriguez, Olivia Turpin and Kayla Bradley each had two hits for May River. Rodriguez allowed three earned runs on four hits in the complete-game win.

Girls Soccer

Dreher 4, Beaufort 2

Ansley Charlton scored two goals as the Blue Devils defeated Beaufort in first round of 4A playoffs.

Hilton Head Island 6, Aiken 1

Mia Poplin had a hat trick as the defending state champions won their 4A playoff opener.

Hannah Stanhope added two goals and Val Palacio had one. The Seahawks travel to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday for a second-round match.

Battery Creek 8, Aynor 0

Gigi Magbee scored twice in the Dolphins’ first-round playoff win over Aynor.

Battery Creek travels to Bishop England in the second round Wednesday.

Boys Golf

Hilton Head Island wins Region 7-4A title

Hilton Head Island won the Region 7-4A championship Monday at Dataw Island.

The Seahawks shot a 304 to win by six shots over Beaufort. Bluffton was third at 340 and Colleton County 429.

HHI’s Nolan Hawkins shot a 73 to win medalist honors. The Seahawks Derek Bunce and Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns were two back at 75.