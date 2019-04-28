Lowcountry Roundup: Battery Creek softball, Bluffton baseball advance to district title games

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Softball





Battery Creek 11, Strom Thurmond 0 (6)

Alexis Ortiz homered, drove in two runs and tossed a game to help Battery Creek into the district championship game.

Battery Creek will host the Loris-Strom Thurmond winner on Wednesday.

Ortiz allowed just one hit and struck out 11. McKenzie Young was 3-for-5 with two RBI and Emily Crosby was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

North Augusta 7, Beaufort 0

Katelyn Cochran struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and North Augusta defeated Beaufort in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 4A playoffs.

Beaufort will host Lakewood on Monday in an elimination game.

Emma Shiver had three hits and an RBI and Haidyn Hutto had two hits and two RBI for NA.

May River 16, Academic Magnet 0

May River stayed alive in the 3A playoffs with a five-inning victory.

The Sharks will travel to Cheraw for another elimination game Monday. The winner of that game faces Gilbert in district championship Wednesday.

Kylee Gleason was 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. Hannah Manley had three hits and four RBI and Olivia Turpin added three hits and two RBI. Kayla Bradley was 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Giovana Rodriguez pitched four innings to get the win.

Baseball

Brookland-Cayce 5, Beaufort 4 (8)

Beaufort’s season ended in extra innings Saturday. Hayden Thomas RBI single gave the Bearcats the win.

Beaufort trailed 3-0 going into the seventh but scored four runs to take a 4-3 lead. B-C tied it in the seventh and won it in the eighth.

Brenden Bowersox had a hit and two RBI and Oliver Holmes also had an RBI single for the Eagles.

Bluffton 8, Lakewood 5 (12)

Bluffton stayed alive in the Class 4A playoffs with an extra-inning thriller against Lakewood.

The Bobcats will travel to South Aiken on Monday for the district championship. Bluffton will need to beat the T-Breds twice.

Nate Hoyt hit a 3-run inside-the-park homer in the 12th to score Anthony Storzieri and Dillan Montenegro to make it 8-5.

Bluffton led 5-2 after five innings before Lakewood scored two in the sixth and one in seventh to force extra innings.

Grant Musselman added three hits and an RBI for the Bobcats. Cody Eldridge pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 2, Battery Creek 2

Alondra Hurtado and Katie Leigh Floyd accounted for the two scores for the Warriors.

Abby Quinty recorded 12 saves in goal.

Boys Soccer

Northwood 2, John Paul II 2 (Northwood wins 5-4, in PKs)

Northwood won 5-4 in penalty kicks to defeat the Warriors on Friday.

Jonathan Barragan and Sebastian Laverde had goals for the Warriors. Laverde, Mark Martel, Ben Richardson and Noah Brock scored the penalty kicks for JP II.

John Paul II closes out regular season Wednesday against Hilton Head Christian.

Lowcountry teams get playoff opponents

The South Carolina High School League soccer playoffs begin Monday and Lowcountry teams will be in the field.

The girls playoffs begin Monday with the boys on Tuesday. State championships are May 10-11 at Irmo High School.

In girls’ Class 4A, Beaufort will travel to Dreher and Hilton Head Island hosts Aiken. Bluffton has a bye in the first round and hosts winner of Airport-Hartsville on Wednesday. In girls’ Class 3A, May River hosts Loris and Battery Creek travels to Aynor.

In boys’ 4A on Tuesday, Beaufort is at Dreher and Hilton Head Island hosts Aiken. Bluffton has a bye and gets the winner of Brookland-Cayce/North Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

In boys’ Class 3A, May River hosts Marion and Battery Creek goes to Lake City. In boys’ Class A, Bridges Prep has a bye and hosts Charleston M&S/St. Johns winner on Thursday.

Boys Golf

Hilton Head Prep wins tri-match

Led by JT Herman’s 67, Hilton Head Prep won a tri-match with Charlotte Latin and Hilton Head Island earlier this week at Berkeley Hall.

Prep finished with a 299, two shots better than Charlotte Latin. AJ Gilpin had a 73 for the Dolphins. HHI was third at 308. Nolan Hawkins led the Seahawks with a 71.

Track & Field

Beaufort wins region meet

Beaufort turned in impressive performances in winning the Region 7-4A meet.

The Beaufort girls finished with 287. Hilton Head Head Island was second at 122. The Eagles boys had a score of 304. HHI had 114.

Beaufort girls winners were Layla Warren (100 hurdles), Reyonce Black (100, 200), Isis Henderson (400), Nigeria Davis (400 hurdles), Charlize Anita (3,200), Anaiya Houseal (high jump), Trelayah Wright (long jump), Jasmine Torrence (discus), 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

HHI winners were Isabel Muehleman (1,600), Sarah Neville (800), Kaitlyn Holland (triple jump, pole vault). Bluffton’s Allayah Bryan won the shot put.

On the boys’ side, Beaufort winners were, Tre’john Smalls (100, 200), Shylik Smalls (400), Aydreyan Laurie (400), Marlon Belden (3,200), Kenneth Williams (high jump), Alex Macias (pole vault), Dexter Ratliff (shot put, discus), Desmond Gaillard (long jump, triple jump) and 4x100 relay

Hilton Head Island winners were Sam Gilman (800, 1,600), Nate Brown (110 hurdles) and 4x400 relay. Bluffton won the 4x800 relay.