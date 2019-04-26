Lowcountry teams notch wins in SCHSL baseball, softball playoffs

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island 5, North Myrtle Beach 1

The Seahawks scored four runs in the top of the sixth to defeat the Chiefs in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 4A District VI playoffs.

HHI advances to the district title game and will host the NMB/Colleton County winner Monday.

JJ Mlodzinski allowed one run on three hits and struck out for in the complete-game win. JJ Richardson was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Cole DeMarzo and Mlodzinski each drove in a run.

Beaufort 2, Darlington 1

Brenden Bowersox’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh gave the Eagles a walk-off win and helped them stay alive in the Class 4A District VII playoffs.

Beaufort will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Saturday at noon in another elimination game.

Wes Graves got the complete-game win, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five.

Darlington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, Jeffrey Smyth reached on a one-out single. With two outs, Oliver Holmes walked and Bowersox followed with the game-winning hit.

Strom Thurmond 11, May River 6

Strom Thurmond scored three runs in the fifth and fourth in sixth to hand May River a loss in the Class 3A District VIII playoffs.

The Sharks will host Academic Magnet in an elimination game Saturday.

Kamryn Gleason and Elijah Peter each went 3-for-4 with an RBI for May River. Joseph Tapscott was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Bluffton 3, Marlboro County 2

Bluffton scored three runs in the first and held on for a win in an elimination game in the Class 4A District V playoffs.

The Bobcats travel to Lakewood on Saturday in another elimination game.

Noah Simonsen allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out six in the complete-game win. Dillan Montenegro was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

SCISA playoffs begin Monday

Hilton Head Prep and Thomas Heyward will be begin the SCISA baseball playoffs Monday.

HHP will begin the SCISA 2A playoffs against Colleton Prep in the best-of-three series.

Games one and three (if necessary) will be at Hilton Head Prep at 4:30 p.m. Game two is at Colleton Prep at 5 p.m.

Thomas Heyward faces Robert E. Lee with games one and three (if necessary) at REL. Game two is at THA on Tuesday.

Hilton Head Prep sweeps region awards

Hilton Head Prep P/INF Luke Foley was named Player of Year and Prep’s Chris Wells was Coach of Year as Region 4-2A awards were handed out.

The rest of the all-region team was made up of

Dargan Cherry DH/2nd (HHCA); Hayden Jennings C/P (JP2); Gage Hurlbut DH/1st (HHP); Bryce Tillotson C/P (THA); Ray Johnson P/1st (JP2); Reese Malon P/OF (HHCA); Louie Smith P/1st (THA); Adrian Skipper 1st/P/SS (JP2); Jaiden Hrobar C (HHP); Tommy Stauffer SS/ 2nd (HHP); Fulton Wade SS (THA) 16

Honorable Mention: Daniel Harrington (HHCA); Maximilian Lowrey (HHCA); Chipper Hammond (THA); Josh Horton (JP2); Will Gray (HHP)

Softball

Beaufort 4, Lakewood 2

Beaufort broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh for a win in the Class 4A District V playoffs.

The Eagles will travel to North Augusta in a winner’s bracket game Saturday.

Madison Sanchez was 1-for-4 with two RBI, and Kidron Martin was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Beaufort. Lillian Bearden allowed an unearned run on four hits to get the complete-game victory.

Battery Creek 15, Loris 0 (5)

Alexis Ortiz tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Battery Creek’s opening win in the Class 3A District VIII playoffs.

Battery Creek hosts Strom Thurmond in a winner’s bracket game Saturday.

Bailey Emmert was 1-for-2 with three RBI while McKenzie Young and Kelsey Hill each had three hits. Journeigh Doray was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Emily Crosby was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 1, St. Andrews 0

Bless Hurtado’s goal with less than two minutes left helped the Warriors past St. Andrews.

Hilton Head Prep 3, Hilton Head Christian 0

Ansleigh Crenshaw had a goal and an assist as HHP completed the season sweep over Hilton Head Christian.

Saddie Callen and Bailey Sullivan also had goals for the Dolphins. Caitlin Heidel had seven saves.

Boys Soccer

May River 3, Battery Creek 2 (OT)

Mikey Chappelear’s goal early in the first overtime helped May River past Battery Creek.

Chris Pineda and Joel Fleek also had goals for the Sharks.

Beaufort Academy 9, Charleston Collegiate 3

Joe Stowe had three goals, Ben Trask two, and Thomas Holladay, Dawson Coleman, Daniel Richards, and Davis Raschella each had one goal for BA.

The Eagles improve to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in SCISA A Region II.

John Paul II 2, St. Andrews 0

Jonathan Barragan and Mark Martel each had goals and Sebastian Laverde had two assists in JPII’s win.

Freshman Evan Slusne had the shutout in goal.

Hilton Head Christian 2, Hilton Head Prep 1

JP Peduzzi scored twice as HHCA erased an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Dolphins.

Jesus Morales had the lone goal for Hilton Head Prep.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Aiken 0

The Seahawks opened the 4A playoffs with a convincing win.

HHI will travel to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday in the second round.

SCISA pairings announced

Hilton Head Prep and Beaufort Academy earned spots in the SCISA A and 2A championships.

Hilton Head Prep, which is going for its sixth straight title, will face the Spartanburg Day and Palmetto Christian winner for the Class 2A title. Beaufort Academy gets the Mead Hall/St. Elizabeth winner for the Class A title. Times and dates for the championship have yet to be announced. The two semifinal matches are set for Monday.