Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry's state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Girls Soccer

Bluffton 1, Beaufort 0

Adeline Rios scored the game’s lone goal and Stephanie Maldonado recorded the shutout in goal as Bluffton clinched the Region 7-4A championship.

By clinching the region title, the Bobcats earn a first-round bye and will host a second-round playoff match May 1.

Boys Soccer

Bridges Prep 9, Charleston Charter 0

Colton Doran and Dawson Cadd each scored three goals in the win over Charleston on Monday.

Kyle King added two goals and three assists for Bridges. Ryan Fondelier had a goal and Riley Thomson stopped three shots.

Softball

Cheraw 10, May River 1

Cheraw scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to a win over May River in the first round of the Class 3A District V playoffs.

May River will face the Academic Magnet/Gilbert loser in an elimination game Saturday.

Maddie Armisted led the Sharks with two hits and Olivia Turpin is 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Track and Field

May River wins Region 8-3A meet

The May River boys and girls track teams captured the Region 8-3A meet Thursday.

On the girls side, May River winners were Emma Peluso (800, 1600), Victoria Sosa (3,200), Keelin McApline (400 hurdles), 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Cathryn Roberts (pole vault) and Chyna Sneed (discus).

May River boys winners were Melvin Livermon (200, 400), Owen Andrews (800, 1,600), Jaxon Beebe (3,200), DJ Robinson (400 hurdles), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Beau Bischoff (pole vault), Terry Fields (long jump) and Adam Dowe (discus).

Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Lenasia Singletary won the girls’ 100 and 200. Battery Creek girls won the 4x100 relay, BC’s Daje Bartley won the girls’ 400 and Charisse Cohen the triple jump.

BC’s Jordan Wilson-Smalls won the boys’ high jump.