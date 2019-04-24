Lowcountry roundup: Pollitzer’s walk-off grand slam gives Hilton Head Island playoff win

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island 6, Aiken 3

Stratton Pollitzer hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the Seahawks a win in the first round of the Class 4A District VI playoffs Tuesday.

HHI travels to North Myrtle Beach in winners’ bracket game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The game was tied at 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Nolan Grice’s RBI single put Aiken up 3-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Daniel Keber reached on a one-out single and Collin Gross followed with a double. After Matt MeBane walked, Pollitzer launched the game-winning homer off Joseph Massey.

Gross and JJ Mlodzinski each had two hits to lead the Seahawks. Mlodzinski also had two RBI.

May River 5, Dillon 0

Cooper George pitched a gem as the Sharks won the opening game of the Class 3A District VIII playoffs.

May River hosts Strom Thurmond in a winner’s bracket game Thursday.

George got the win, allowing five hits, one walk while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings. Joseph Tapscott was 3-for-3 with an RBI and John Pesaturo was 3-for-3 for the Sharks. Jack Hegan was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Lakewood 2, Bluffton 0

Lakewood scored the game’s only runs in the first inning for the victory in the Class 4A District V playoffs.

Bluffton will host Marlboro County in an elimination game Thursday. Trent Frye pitched six innings and struck out nine for the win and David Frye pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Dillan Montenegro allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings to take the loss. The Bobcats managed just four hits.

Brookland-Cayce 1, Beaufort 0

Brookland-Cayce’s Paul Edwards scored on a double steal in the top of the second for the game’s only run in the Class 4A District VII playoffs.

Beaufort will host Darlington in an elimination game Thursday.

B-C won the game despite only getting one hit off Beaufort starter Ethan Graham, who struck out nine in the complete-game effort. BC’s Adam Krissinger got the win, allowing two hits and striking out nine in seven innings.

Jeffrey Smyth and Christian Londono had Beaufort’s two hits.

Phillip Simmons 5, Whale Branch 4

Phillip Simmons scored in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over Whale Branch in Class 2A Division VIII playoffs.

Whale Branch faces North Charleston in an elimination game Thursday. Josh Fields had three hits for Whale Branch and Clarence Stephens was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop England 21, Bluffton 3

Ava Ward scored nine goals and Grace Ann Carlson had five to help Bishop England over Bluffton in the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs.

Bishop England will play Christ Church for the state championship Saturday at Irmo High School at 11 a.m.

Softball

May River 10, Wade Hampton 0 (3)

The Sharks scored nine of their 10 runs in the third for a win over Wade Hampton.

Kylie Gleason and Peyton Rockwell each had three hits and combined for three RBI. Hannah Manley and Giovanna Rodriguez each had two RBI.

Rodriguez picked up the win on the mound.

Boys Soccer

May River 5, Hilton Head Island 0

Five different May River players scored goals in the win over HHI.

The Sharks improved to 14-3-1. Joel Fleek, Mikey Chappelear, Chris Hernandez, Adrian Villalon and Ethan Frye had goals for May River.

Tennis

Hilton Head Christian 6, Beaufort Academy 3

Singles: Davis Phillips (HHCA) def. Daniel Richards, 6-0, 6-0; Camden Lutes (HHCA) def. Jack McDougal, 6-0, 6-0; Walker Mikkelson (HHCA) def. Larry Lindsay, 6-1, 7-6; Andrew Alexnokovic (BA) def. Whitt Beebe, 6-4, 6-2; Connor Avaz (BA) def. Bradley Anderson, 6-2, 6-1; Trace Taylor (HHCA) def. Brandon Trapp, 6-7, 6-3, 12-10. Doubles: Phillips/Lutes (HHCA) def. Richards/McDougal, 8-1; Mikkelson/Beebe (HHCA) def. Blanding/Lindsay, 8-2; Alexnokovic/Avaz (BA) def. Zatalokin/Anderson, 8-4