Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball

Coastal 5, Hilton Head Christian 4

Coastal scored a run in the top of the seventh to defeat the Eagles.

Max Lowrey was 2-for-2 with two RBI to lead HHCA.

Beaufort ranked in final SC Baseball Coaches poll

Beaufort is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in the final regular season SC Baseball Coaches poll.

The Eagles are 20-7 and host Brookland-Cayce in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday.

Softball

May River 27, Beaufort 11 (4)

The Sharks scored 15 runs in the fourth inning to defeat Beaufort.

Maddie Armstead was 4-for-4 with eight RBI and Jordan Kovacs was 5-for-5 with six RBI for May River. Giovanna Rodriguez had four RBI and Gabby Ximenez added three for the Sharks. Ximenez also picked up the win.

Essence Champion was 1-for-3 with a homer and RBI for Beaufort.

Boys Soccer

Beaufort Academy 4, Cathedral 1

Edward McCormick had two goals while Elijah Fess and Ben Trask each had one for the Eagles, which improved to 12-1 and 6-0 in SCISA 2-A.

Beaufort Academy hosts Charleston Collegiate on Thursday.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Prep 4, Hilton Head Island 3

Singles: Robert Hagen (HHP) def. Conrad Alford 6-1, 6-0; Mo Woodson (HHP) def. Alex Ruckno 6-2, 6-0; Justin Perez (HHP) def. Brent Geist 6-0, 6-0; Mario Magnan (HHIHS) def. Thor Pullon 6-4, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHIHS) def. Alex Zhu 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Hagen/Perez (HHP) def. Alford/Ruckno 6-2, 6-1; Wyatt Thomas/Logan Kriney (HHIHS) def. Max Marco/Magnus Ferreira 5-7, 6-3, 10-4

Beaufort 4, Summerville 3

Singles: Thomas McGinnis (S) def. Thomas Ganann, 6-6, 1-6, 10-7; Dontrell Whetsell (S) def. Griffin Stone, 6-4, 7-5; Diego Ladino (B) def. Vinell Pathipathi, 6-4, 6-4; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Spicer Ryan, 6-2, 7-5; Kendrell Whetsell (S) def. Mitchell Russell, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Doubles: Griffin Stone/Diego Ladino (B) def. Thomas McGinnis/Dontrell Whetsell, 6-4, 6-2; Casey Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel (B) def. William Wimberly/Edward Newell, 6-0, 7-5