Bluffton girls lacrosse advances to 4A state semifinals

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The Bluffton girls lacrosse team used a dominant second-half to move on in the Class 4A playoffs Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Bobcats outscored AC Flora 11-0 in the second half and defeated AC Flora, 16-5. With the win, Bluffton advances to the state semifinals against top-seeded Bishop England on Tuesday.

Bluffton has won its first two playoff games by a combined score of 28-6. It will be the second meeting of the season between the Bobcats and Bishop England. The Bishops won, 13-1, on March 15.

Bishop England has won three state titles in a row and has a 35-game winning streak. Bluffton is 13-3 and has set school-record for victories in a season.

Baseball

May River 9, Forest Park 0

Josh Patterson and Elijah Peter each had two hits and two RBI to help May River to a win on the final day of the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

Peter also tossed a complete-game one-hitter with five strikeouts.

Stephen Mims was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Niko Laing and John Pesaturo also had RBI and Kamryn Gleason had two hits.