Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Soccer

John Paul II 4, Holy Trinity 2

Gabe Orta-Carrillo scored a hat trick, giving him seven goals in the last two games and a team-leading 18 on the season.

Sebastian Laverde scored the fourth goal, his 16th on the year. Marcello Vera had two assists and Noah Brock had one. Jonathan Barragan and Evan Slusne each spent a half in goal.

Girls Soccer

Holy Trinity 3, John Paul 0

Langehans led the way with two goals while Lydia Mahan contributed one goal.

Sophomore Mary Clanton Bozard, made seven saves. The Lady Lions are now 6-0-1 overall with a 5-0 SCISA region record.