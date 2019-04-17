Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Girls Lacrosse

May River 10, Hilton Head Island 8

Yael Echeverria scored five goals in May River’s win in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Sharks travel to top-seeded Bishop England on Thursday.

May River trailed 6-5 at halftime before outscoring the Seahawks, 5-2 in the second half. Vanessa Matuzak and Miranda Costilla each scored twice for May River.

Bluffton 12, Academic Magnet 1

The Bobcats opened the Class 4A playoffs with a blowout win over Academic Magnet.

Bluffton travels to AC Flora for the second round Thursday.

Boys Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 18, May River 5

The Seahawks won their first-round game in the Class 4A playoffs and defeated the Sharks for the third time this season.

HHI travels to Oceanside Collegiate on Thursday in the second round.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 3, Palmetto Christian 1

Renee Delgago had a hat trick as the Warriors picked up a region win over Palmetto.

JP II improved to 12-4-1 on the season.

Boys Soccer

John Paul II 8 Palmetto Christian 0

Gabe Orta Carrillo scored four times and senior Nathan Riley had three in the Warriors’ win.

It was Riley’s first goals of the season and came on Senior Night. Sebastian Laverde added a goal and two assists for the Warriors (9-8-1).

Baseball

Blue Ridge 9, May River 3

Blue Ridge scored all of its runs in the first three innings to hand the Sharks a loss at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach.

Josh Patterson was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI to lead May River.

Hilton Head Island 7, Oceanside Collegiate 4

The Seahawks broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the sixth for the win at the HIT Tournament in Charleston.

Stratton Pollitzer was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ethan Hussong 3-for-3 with an RBI for HHI. Matt MeBane and Cole DeMarzo each were 2-for-3 for RBI.

JJ Richardson went the distance on the mound to pick up the win.