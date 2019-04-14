Hilton Head’s Sam Gilman wins again at Bojangles’ Classic

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Sam Gilman captured another win at the prestigious Bojangles’ Track & Field Classic on Saturday.

The Hilton Head Island senior won the boys’ mile race at the event held at Spring Valley Classic in Columbia. Gilman finished with a time of 4:18.08 to edge out Cambridge High School’s Jack Filan (4:18.35).

Gilman dropped to his knees following the race. It was Gilman’s third straight win at the Bojangles. He won the mile in 2017 and the 3,200 in 2018. The Bojangles Classic features some of the top runners from the Southeast.

Luke Spurrier of South Warren (Kentucky) was third with a 4:18.69. Spurrier is the grandson of former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier.

27th annual Bojangles’ Track Classic results

Boys

100: Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork, 10.46; 200: Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork, 21.33; 400: Braden Black, Cuthbertson High School, 48:42; 800: Theo Woods, Glass EC, 1:53:50; One Mile: Sam Gillman, Hilton Head Island, 4:18.08; 3,200: Nickolas Scudder, Millbrook, 9:09.15; 110 hurdles: Tyler Graves, Lower Richland, 13.81; 400 hurdles: Edward Richardson III, Bethel, 53:36; 4x100 relay: Berkeley, 41:48; 4x400: Cuthbertson, 3:20.62; 4x800 relay: Weddington High School, 7:44.66; High jump: Charles McBride, Apex, 7-00; Pole vault: Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, 16-00; Long jump: Ja’Kheem Heyward, Sumter, 23-00.50; Triple jump: Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, 50-01.75; Shot put: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, 60-07.75; Discus: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, 180-11

Team Scores (Top 10): Dutch Fork 33; Cuthbertson 28; Weddington 25; Mallard Creek 25; Westwood 25; Wando 20; Northwestern 18; West Fortsyth 18; Vance 17; Rocky River 16

Girls

100: Jayla Jamison, Airport, 11.56; 200: Jayla Jamison, Airport, 23.88; 400: Zariere Dumas, Hillcrest, 55.23; 800: Emoni Coleman, Miller Grove, 2:15.03; One Mile: Carmen Alder, Pinecrest, 5:02.23; 3,200: Carmen Alder, Pinecrest, 10:36.84; 100 hurdles: Kori Carter, Nansemond, 13.86; 400 hurdles: Britton Wilson, Mills E Goodwin, 59.45; 4x100 relay: Vance, 46.31; 4x400: Providence, 3:51.08; 4x800: Hillcrest, 9:28.39; High jump: Morgan Smalls, Panther Creek, 5-10.00; Pole vault: Lindsay Absher, West Forsyth, 12-06.00; Long jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, 18-06.75; Triple jump: Eve English, Olympic, 39-07.50; Shot put: Tylashia West, Batesburg-Leesville, 44-06.75; Discus: Kaitlin McGoogan, Ragsdale, 143-02

Team Scores (Top 10): Hillcrest 44; Nation Ford 35; Southeast Raleigh 33; Parkland 30; Providence 24; Panther Creek 24; Nansemond River 24; Airport 20; Pinecrest 20; Cuthbertson 19

Baseball

John Paul 6, Hilton Head Prep 5

JP II scored three runs in the seventh to knock off Hilton Head Prep.

Hayden Jennings and Ray Johnson had the key hits to for the Warriors.Landry Donath added two hits for the JP II. Adrian Skipper, who had 20 strikeouts, was the winning pitcher.