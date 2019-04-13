Friday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island 11, Bluffton 4

Hilton Head scored eight runs in the first inning on its way to the win over Bluffton.

Colin Gross was 3-for-3 with RBI to lead the Seahawks. JR Richardson, Matt MeBane and Stratton Politzer each added two RBI for HHI. All four had RBI in the eight-run first inning.

Hunter Julseth picked up the win in relief for HHI.

Anthony Storzieri was 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Bobcats.

Wade Hampton 8, May River 7 (8)

Wade Hampton scored four runs to tie it in the seventh and three in the eighth before holding on to beat May River on Friday night.

Casyn Dobson was 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBI for Wade Hampton. Dobson’s grand slam in the top of the seventh tied it up at 5. He added an RBI single in the eighth to make it 8-5. Adam Creswell had a two-run single in the eighth to give WH a 7-5 lead.

May River made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Kamryn Gleason had a bases loaded walk and Zack Morillo was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to get within 8-7. But the Sharks stranded the tying run at third to end the game.

John Pesaturo was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Sharks.

Colleton County 4, Beaufort 0

Lane Lee tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Colleton over Beaufort.

Jackson Morelli and Wesley Bryan led Colleton with two hits.

Hilton Head Christian 12, John Paul I 1 (5)

The Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Warriors.

Jake Richardson was 1-for-3 with three RBI and Daniel Harrington was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Hilton Head Christian. Harrington had a two-run single in the eight-run fourth.

Jackson Lanier was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Reese Malon also had two hits. Malon got the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out seven.

Softball

Bluffton 13, Hilton Head Island 12

The Bobcats scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win over the Seahawks.

HHI trailed 9-3 but scored three in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a 12-10 lead.

But the Bobcats rallied in their final at-bat and Sydnee Poliquin’s RBI fielder’s choice capped the comeback and gave them a sweep over the Seahawks.

Chandler Nix was 3-for-4 with a homer and RBI and Reagan Kelly was 2-for-4 with RBI for Bluffton. Katie Ryan added four hits and an RBI and Parker Ray was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Ray was the winning pitcher.

Margaret Todd was 2-for-4 with four RBI and Reagan Marchant was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI to lead HHI.

Boys Soccer

May River 11, Wade Hampton 0

Joel Fleek scored five goals, four coming in the first half, to help May River clinch the Region 8-3A championship for the second straight year.

The Sharks are 12-2-1 on the season. Chris Hernandez added two goals for May River.

Bluffton 3, Hilton Head Island 2

The Bobcats completed the season sweep with a win over the Seahawks.

Girls Soccer

May River 1, Wade Hampton 0

The Sharks clinched their first region title with a win over the Red Devils.