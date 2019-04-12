Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

May River 16, Wade Hampton 0 (4)

John Pesaturo and Cooper George each had five RBI and Josh Patterson pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the Sharks’ victory.

Pesaturo was 3-for-3 while George was 4-for-4 with a homer. Patterson added two hits, including a homer and drove in three runs. On the mound, he struck out six and walked four.

Beaufort 7, Colleton County 3

The Eagles rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for the region win.

Paul Winland was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jeffrey was 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI. Rhogue Wallace added a double and drove in two runs.

Wes Graves allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings to get the win.

Frederica Academy 22, Hilton Head Christian 4 (5)

Deke Jennigan had two hits, including a homer, and three RBI to lead Frederica past Hilton Head Christian.

Will Cuba, Denver Anthony and Kyler Roy each had two RBI for Frederica.

Max Lowery was 2-for-3 to lead HHCA.

Boys Soccer

Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul II 0

The Eagles picked up a shutout win over the Warriors.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Island 7, Colleton County 1

Caitlyn Owens scored twice on assists from Maddie Bennett in the Seahawks’ victory.

Hannah Stanhope also had two goals. Other HHI scorers were Sara Neville, Val Palacio and Payton Kurtz.

Girls Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 12, May River 7

The Seahawks jumped out to a 9-2 lead and went on to the win over the Sharks.

Lexi Locker led HHI with four goals and Emma Grace Walters had three. Aja Caron and Anna Ferrebee chipped in with two goals apiece and Lily Joy Tothero also scored. Goalie Marlee Brummer had nine saves.

Boys Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island 19, May River 7

Whit Malloy scored six goals and Seahawks outscored the Sharks 17-3 in the first half for the win Wednesday.

Matt Maldonado added four goals and two assists for HHI while Isaiah Shatz scored twice and Max Boyer had a goal and four assists.