Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year.

Boys Soccer

Hilton Head Island 6, Colleton County 0

Diante Richard scored twice and fourth other HHI players had goals in the win.

Other Seahawk goal scorers are Fabian Rameriz, Zach Chisolm, Geovanny Lopez and Jose Garay. Dennis Rameriz had four saves and Luis Reyes two.

Baseball

Hilton Head Island 4, Bluffton 0

JR Richardson tossed a complete-game shutout and the Seahawks used a strong first inning to beat the Bobcats.

HHI scored three runs in the first inning. Richardson allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked just two.

Stratton Politzer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and JJ Mlodzinski was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Seahawks.

Joey Black had two hits to lead Bluffton.

Softball

Battery Creek 9, Thomas Heyward 0

Alexis Ortiz struck out 15 and allowed just two hits for Battery Creek.

Journeigh Doray was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for the Dolphins. Kelsey Hill was 3-for-4 with an RBI and McKenzie Young was 2-for-4.

Bluffton 17, Hilton Head Island 6 (6)

Chandler Nix and Sydnee Poliquin each drove in three runs for the Bluffton in the win over Hilton Head Island.

Poliquin led the Bobcats with three hits and Nix had a triple and double. Reagan Kelly was 1-for-5 with two RBI. Parker Ray picked up the win and was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Reagan Marchant was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI to lead Hilton Head Island.