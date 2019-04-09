Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Bluffton 3, Hilton Head Island 2

Dillan Montenegro picked up the win on the mound and also was 2-for-3 with an RBI to help Bluffton past Hilton Head Island.

Montenegro allowed just four hits, an unearned run and struck out five. Nate Hoyt was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Bluffton.

JJ Mlodzinski was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Stratton Pollitzer 2-for-3 for the Seahawks. Mlodzinski took the loss, giving up one earned run on four hits and struck out five.

Beaufort 9, Colleton County 5

The Eagles improved to 17-5 and clinched the region title after a win over Colleton.

Jeffrey Smyth, Jacob Anderson and Brendan Bowersox each had two hits for Beaufort. Smyth had two RBI and Bowersox had an RBI. Paul Winland and Christian Londono also had RBI.

Ethan Graham pitched five innings and struck out five to get the win.





Thomas Heyward 13, Hilton Head Christian 8

THA rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat the Eagles.

Bryce Tillotson was 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for the Rebels. Louie Smith was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Fulton Wade was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Hilton Head Christian led 7-1 going to bottom of the second inning but the Rebels scored at least two runs in each of the next five innings. Wade picked up the win in relief and Johnny Brendlen got the save.

Daniel Harrington was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI for HHCA. Reese Malon was 1-for-4 with three RBI and Jake Richardson 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Softball

Beaufort 4, Colleton County 3

Beaufort built a 4-0 lead and held on to defeat Colleton in a region matchup.

Essence Champion was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer that put the Eagles up 3-0 in the third inning. The lead grew to 4-0 before CC scored a run in each of the final three innings. But Colleton was called out on batter’s interference to end it.

Lillian Bearden allowed an unearned run on five hits and struck out eight for the win.

John Paul II 16, Beaufort Academy 6

MacyAnne Sauls had four hits and scored four runs in the Warriors’ win.

Caroline Gilmore, Kelly Murphy and Katherine Reilly also had two hits for JP II. Jasmine Hamilton picked up the win and allowed five hits.

Bluffton 18, Hilton Head 2 (5)

Bluffton scored eight runs in the second and 10 in the third for the run-ruled win.

Katie Ryan and Chandler Nix each drove in three runs and Jayla Quick had a pair of triples and an RBI for the Bobcats.

Parker Ray allowed two earned runs, five hits and struck out three over five innings for the win.

Boys Soccer

Beaufort Academy 2, John Paul II 1

Ben Trask scored the second of two his two goals in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

The game was called with 11 minutes left because of lightning.

Noah Brock scored the Warriors’ lone goal in the second half to tie it at 1.

May River 10, Swansea 0

Mikey Chappelear scored four goals in the Sharks’ victory.

Conner Golden and Chris Pineda each added two goals. Jacob Colton and Coleton Beine also had goals for the Sharks.

Girls Soccer

John Paul 6, Beaufort Academy 1

John Paul II led 5-0 at halftime on its way to win over the Eagles.

Katie Leigh Floyd, Merritt Woodham, Bless Hurtado, Alondra Hurtado, and Paige Weniger had goals in the first half.. Starting goalie Abby Quinty scored a goal in the field in the second half. Brenna Frank, Bless Hurtado, and Izzy Hurtado tallied assists.

Boys Tennis

May River 4, Beaufort Academy 2

Singles: Liam Beckler (MR) def. Daniel Richards 6-1, 6-1; JP White (MR) def. Jack McDougall, 6-0, 2-6, 10-8; Kyle Polite (MR) def. Larry Lindsay 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Alicknavitch (BA) def. Benny O’Reilly, 6-2, 6-3; Tate Burns (MR) def. Connor Aivaz 4-6, 7-6 (10-6), 10-7. Doubles: Quincy Blanding/Brandon Trapp (BA) def. Simon Griswold/Dassen Wegard, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

Track & Field

Host Beaufort wins Track Classic

The Beaufort boys and girls swept the Beaufort Track Classic over the weekend.

The Beaufort boys finished with 141 while May River was second at 132 points. Hilton Head Island was fifth and Whale Branch seventh.

Marlon Belden won the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead the Eagles. Dexter Ratliff won the discus and was second in the shot put and was named the Classic MVP honors. Other Beaufort winners were Josh Wilborn (800), Desmond Gaillard (high jump) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Melvin Levermon won the 200 and 400 for May River. Other first-place finishers for the Sharks were DJ Robinson (400 hurdles), Beau Bischoff (pole vault) and the 4x100 relay team. HHI’s Nate Brown finished first in the 110 hurdles.

Hilton Head’s Nate Brown won the 110 hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Beaufort finished with 176.5 points. May River was second with 88 and Battery Creek third with 81 points.

Beaufort individual winners included Layla Warren (100 hurdles), Shannon Smith and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. May River’s Emma Peluso won the 3,200, Keelin McApline the 400 hurdles and Sharks’ 4x800 relay team also finished first.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Lenasia Singletary swept the 100 and 200. Other winners were Hilton Head Island’s Tori Herman (800), Kaitlyn Holland (pole vault), Battery Creek’s Daje Bartley (400) and Whale Branch’s Theresa Anderson (long jump).