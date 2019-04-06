Friday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Boys Soccer

Hilton Head Island 1, Beaufort 1 (HHI wins in PKs)

The Seahawks knocked off their region rivals with a win in penalty kicks.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 5, Palmetto Christian 0

Cailtin Heidel posted another shutout in goal while Sadie Callen had four goals and Lizzie Lofye had one.

The Dolphins are 11-2-1 overall and 6-0 in region play. HHP is at Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday.

Softball

May River 19, Mid-Carolina 0 (3)

Jordan Kovacs drove in five runs and Giovana Rodriguez homered, drove in three runs as the Sharks won on the first day of the Triple Crown tournament in Aiken.

Peyton Rockwell was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Gabby Ximenez picked up the win.

Beaufort 16, Hilton Head 4

Beaufort came back from a 4-3 deficit by scoring 13 runs over the final three innings.

Lillian Bearden had two hits and three RBI for Beaufort while Essence Chapman and Kristin Burke each had two RBI.

Maliyah Hagan got the win for the Eagles.

Leah Anderson had three hits and two RBI for HHI.

Baseball

May River 17, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0 (3)

Josh Patterson and Joseph Tapscott each homered twice in the Sharks’ win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Patterson and Tapscott finished with three hits apiece and combined for nine RBI. Blaine Clavel was 1-for-2 with two RBI and also picked up the win on the mound.