Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year.

Baseball

Bluffton 9, Colleton County 5

The Bobcats scored three in the top of the sixth to put the game away.

Tyler Livingston was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Cody Eldridge had two hits and an RBI for the Bobcats. Livingston picked up the win, allowing one run on five hits in four innings.

Hilton Head Island 15, Point Pleasant (WV) 10

The Seahawks broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Cole DeMarzo was 2-for-3 with five RBI to lead Hilton Head Island. Colin Gross was 2-for-3 with three RBI and JJ Mlodsinski was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Beaufort 4, May River 2

Beaufort scored two runs on a wild pitch in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and went on for the win in matchup of ranked teams.

Jeffrey Smyth and Christian Londono each went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Beaufort. James Davenport pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Josh Patterson and Josh Reddy each had RBI for May River.

Hilton Head Prep 11, Battery Creek 8

Tommy Stauffer, Jaden Hrobar, Gage Hurlbut and Triston Bonomo each had two hits to lead to Hilton Head Prep past Battery creek.

Hurlbut led HHP with three RBI while Hrobar and Bonomo each had two. Torin Hrobar picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits in five innings.

Memorial Day 11, Hilton Head Christian 10

Jack Hughes hit a walk-off grand slam to help Memorial Day to a comeback win over HHCA.

The Eagles scored four in the top of the seventh to take a 10-6 lead before Memorial scored five in the bottom of the inning. Hughes finished with three hits and six RBI.

Chandler McGhee got the win in relief. Reese Malon took the loss.

Eli Minton was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Daniel Harrington was 1-for-3 with two for the Eagles. Seven of nine players had hits for HHCA.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Hilton Head Christian 1

Singles: Davis Phillips (HHCA) def. Conrad Alford, 6-1, 6-1; Brent Geist (HHI) def. beat Camden Lutes 6-2, 6-0; Mario Magnan (HHI) def Walker Mikkelson 7-5, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHI) def Whitt Beebe 6-0, 6-2; Phoenix Blackwell (HHI) def Radlee Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Sam Cavanaugh (HHI) def Trace Taylor 6-1, 6-1. Doubles Wyatt Thomas/Griffin Sanders (HHI) def Mason Main/Gage Zatalokin 6-1, 6-4

Beaufort 7, Hilton Head Prep 2

Mo Woodsen (HHP) def. Griffin Stone, 6-1, 6-3; Diego Ladino (B) def. Justin Perez, 6-2, 7-6; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Thor Pullon, 7-6, 6-4; Tucker Martin (B) def. Magnus Ferreira, 7-6, 6-3; Walker Perryman (B) def. Alex Zho, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5; Max Marko (HHP) def. Mitchell Dixon, 6-7, 6-1, 10-7. Doubles: Diego Ladino/Griffin Stone (B) def. Mo Woodsen/Thor Pullon 8-4; Tucker Martin/Mitchell Russell (B) def. Justin Perez/Max Marko, 8-4; Casey Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel (B) def. Alex Zho/Magnus/Feriera, 8-7

Boys Golf

Beaufort wins tri-match by one stroke

Beaufort shot a 156 to defeat Hilton Head by one stroke to win a tri-match at Dataw Island Club’s Morgan River Course on Wednesday.

Colleton County was third with a 208. Jerry Bruns and HHI’s Nolan Hawkins were co-medalists with even-par 36s.

HHI’s Ben Batson shot a 37 and Beaufort’s Max Kase had a 38.