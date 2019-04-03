Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Hilton Head 9, Point Pleasant (WV) 1

The Seahawks broke open a 1-1 tie with a five-run third inning for a win over the visitors from West Virginia.

Stratton Pollitzer led HHI with three hits and JJ Mlodzinski had two RBI. Daniel Keber, Colin Gross, Matt MeBane, Kyle Markowitz, Cole DeMarzo and JR Richardson all drove in runs for the Seahawks.

Richardson allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven over six innings for the win.

Thomas Heyward 3, John Paul II 2

Louie Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Rebels a walk-off win over the Warriors.

Thomas Heyward trailed 2-1 going to the seventh but scored twice for the win.

Bryce Tillotson led THA with two hits. Jeremy Clemmer pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the win.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Island 2, Bluffton 0

Kristin Fielding and Maddie Bennett scored goals in HHI’s win over the Bobcats.

Goalie Jana Tepic turned away six shot attempts.

Hilton Head Prep 1, John Paul II 0

Ella Clark scored on a pass from Ansleigh Crenshaw in the 76th minute to give the Dolphins the win.

Caitlin Heidel posted the shutout in goal for Prep, which improved to 10-2-1 and 5-0 in region play.

Beaufort Academy 4, Charleston Collegiate 3

Four different players had goals for Beaufort Academy.

Emma Hincher, Kate Luckey, Mary Alden Cooper, and Mary Hiers all scored and Amelia Huebel had four saves.

Boys Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 3, John Paul II 0

Beaufort Academy 7, Charleston Collegiate 0

Thomas Holladay had two goals in the win for the Eagles.

Edward McCormick, Ben Trask, Davis Raschella, Charlie Weeden, and David Mathai also had goals for BA. David Matahi and Jared Huebel combined for the shutout in goal.

Bluffton 6, Hilton Head Island 0

The Bobcats won their fifth straight match and improved to 3-0 in region play.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, May River 0

Singles: Conrad Alford (HHI) def. Liam Beckler 7-5, 6-3; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Dominic Rodriguez 6-3, 6-2; Brent Geist (HHI) def. JP White 6-1, 6-1; Mario Magnan (HHI) def. Kyle Polites 6-2, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Benny O’Reilley 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Phoenix Blackwell/Sam Cavanaugh (HHI) def. Darren Wegard/Tate Burris, 6-0, 6-1

Beaufort 6, Corbin (Ky.) 3

Singles: Brady Keith (C) def. Thomas Gnann, 6-2, 6-4; Griffin Stone (B) def. Peyton Hamblin, 6-4, 6-1; Diego Ladino (B) def. Camden Harris, 6-3, 6-0; Tucker Martin (B) def. Drew Beechem, 7-5, 6-3; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Grant Maten, 6-7, 6-1, 10-3; Quinn Marten (C) def. Joseph Combs, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Ladino/Stone (B) def. Keith/Hamblin, 6-4, 6-4; Gnann/Russell (B) def. Maten/Childers, 6-3, 6-4; Hoogenboom/Trask (B) def. Harris/Marten, 7-6, 6-4